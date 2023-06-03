South New Castle Borough is about to have another leadership vacancy.
Mayor Jeff Noble resigned his position, effective July 6, at Thursday’s borough council meeting. He leaves a panel that already is comprised of only appointed, rather than elected, officials, as the borough’s previous mayor and three council members all resigned or chose not to seek reelection since Jan. 1 of last year.
Noble was appointed mayor in October, and defeated challenger Joseph Woryk, 23-13, in the May 16 Republican primary. There were no Democratic candidates for the position.
Noble thanked the council and the borough for allowing him to serve, and said he is having to provide more care for his 89-year-old mother, and that he needs to finish a shop he is creating at his home, a project he concedes has left his property in unsightly condition.
However, he also expressed vexation with the mechanisms of municipal government.
“I don’t think it’s any secret that it’s frustrating sometimes trying to get things done,” he said. “Every time we came across something I thought we could move on. Well, we have to put this in place, we have to put that in place.
“Finally, I think things are going to start moving so it should make things a lot easier to push issues, getting grass cut, getting bills paid, things like that.”
Noble did not mention any specific frustrations, but prior to his resignation, he did report that discussions with Pennsylvania American Water Company continue in order to create an agreement that would allow the borough to shut off the water to homes that have a lengthy record of unpaid sewage bills. That initiative was approved by council in August 2021, but has yet to reach fruition.
Borough Solicitor Lou Perrotta said anyone who would want to serve as mayor should send a letter of interest to the borough.
In other business, council:
•Heard from secretary Albert Burick III that paving of South Jefferson Street could begin as early as next week. “I know next week we will see tree trimming on South Jefferson by Youngblood (Paving), and hopefully next week we’ll see asphalt go down.” South Jefferson is the only borough street to be paved this year, but residents were reminded that the borough does have a road crew that can take care of potholes and other repair issues. These matters can be reported by calling the borough building and leaving a message.
•Reminded residents that a third town hall meeting about the proposed merger between the borough and Shenango Township is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 18 in the township’s municipal building. Two prior meetings took place in the borough fire hall. Councilwoman Robin Holliday encouraged borough residents to attend next month’s meeting.
•Passed a police enforcement resolution that Burick explained will allow Shenango Township police to enforce the borough’s disorderly house ordinance. The police already may issue traffic violations in the borough, but “The magistrate will not permit the police department to enforce any nontraffic ordinance without a written resolution giving them permission,” Burick said. “Disorderly house is the easiest one (among the borough’s nontraffic ordinances) because it covers a broader spectrum of incidents.” Residents, Perrotta said, should call the LEOC non-emergency number to report apparent violators.
Also, the borough continues to move toward turning its code enforcement matters over to Shenango Township after voting in December to relieve Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services of that chore. Burick, who also is a Shenango Township supervisor, said that the township has hired a part-time person to handle South New Castle’s code issues, but that some paperwork remains to be processed before he can begin.
“There will be a separate telephone line that will ring to the township that will be just for borough residents,” Burick said. “Our phone system there can handle a thousand lines, so we can differentiate which mailbox it’s coming from. When we know it’s South New Castle Borough, we will give it to this gentleman.”
In the meantime, borough residents can go online to southnewcastle.com/code-enforcement to report violators.
