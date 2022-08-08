South New Castle’s occupation tax will occupy the borough’s coffers for a while longer.
At Thursday’s meeting, council voted to rescind a motion it had made regarding the creation of an ordinance to rescind the tax, which assesses municipality residents $10 each year.
“Since we’re in limbo right now regarding the (proposed) merger (with Shenango Township), we want to rescind that motion to eliminate it and keep it intact for the time being, until we understand what’s going on with the merger,” said council vice president Tom Nocera.
“So one of two things will happen. We will either merge with Shenango and that goes away, or the second thing would be, if we don’t merge with Shenango, we would have to increase our taxes and we would look to eliminate (the occupation tax) when that happens. But to put forth the effort right now when we might be changing things a year down the road, it really doesn’t make sense, and we could also use the money.”
Former councilwoman Shirley Nocera, who led the charge to eliminate the tax before resigning her seat in February, expressed her dismay during the public comment period.
“I’m very disappointed in the occupation tax that is not fair to us who own properties,” she said. “Actually, you’re probably only losing about $2,000 or $2,500 after what you do collect and what you have to pay out since that’s mailed separately from taxes.”
Council also:
•Said that a representative of the state Department of Community and Economic Development is scheduled to attend the council’s next meeting to further explain the merger process and provide grant opportunities for studies.
•Approved the addition of a stop sign at the intersection of Tempalena Avenue and South Jefferson Street.
•Approved the borough’s annual donation of $1,500 to the Shenango Area Fire District.
•Clarified that a link to report a potential code violation can be found on the borough’s website by going to Departments, then to Code Enforcement. Clicking on the link creates an email that goes to all council members. Those filing a complaint should include the address/location of the violation, the name of the property owner, if known, and the specific violation being reported.
