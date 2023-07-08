South New Castle Borough has a new mayor — its third in the last nine months.
Joseph Woryk was appointed Thursday by borough council to assume the seat of Jeff Noble, whose resignation was submitted in June and became effective Thursday. Noble previously had been appointed in October after then-Mayor Adam Reiter resigned because he was moving out of the borough.
“I just want to take care of the borough,” said Woryk, 61, “I was born and raised here.”
In May’s primary, Noble defeated Woryk for the Republican mayoral nomination. There were no Democratic candidates.
And although Woryk is taking Noble’s seat as mayor, he will not inherit the latter’s spot on the November ballot.
According to Lawrence County’s elections office, the fall race for borough mayor now will be conducted entirely via write-in votes.
Woryk, whose appointment is good through the end of 2023, said he intends to seek those write-in votes in order to be elected to the position he now holds.
And speaking of the November election, there also will be a ballot issue asking residents of South New Castle and Shenango Township if the two municipalities should merge. If the merger is approved, it is unclear how quickly it actually could take place, although Terri Cunkle, a local government policy specialist for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, said at an April town hall meeting it could take up to four years.
Woryk said Thursday that whatever the duration, he intends to wait it out.
“As long as the borough’s here, I plan on being here,” he said. “I want to help for as long as I can.”
A town hall meeting regarding the merger is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 18 at the Shenango Township municipal buildings.
Residents from both the township and the borough are encouraged to attend.
Another new face introduced at Thursday’s meeting was Brandon Baker, a lieutenant with the Shenango Area Fire District and the borough’s new code enforcement officer. Baker also handles code enforcement for Shenango Township.
In December, the borough council removed its then-code enforcement director, Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services, then voted unanimously to turn the responsibility over to Shenango.
“The program is up and running,” council President Tom Nocera said in introducing Baker, “and I believe you’ve already given several warnings. What is the process for that?”
“If anyone has a complaint,” Baker answered, “call the Shenango Township municipal building, the complaint will be forwarded to me, and I’ll see that the process is taken care of.”
Albert Burick, borough secretary and a Shenango Township supervisor, said that the township has set up a separate phone number just for South New Castle calls. According to the borough website, that number is (724) 658-9940.
Callers will be asked to provide their name, address/location of the complaint, name of the property owner (if known) and the complaint.
The website also advises that “Code Enforcement can be slow and tedious, as officers have to schedule hearings in front of the District Magistrate and allow time for the violation to be corrected.”
