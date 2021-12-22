South New Castle adopts budget with no tax hike South New Castle Borough has adopted a 2022 budget that holds the line on taxes.

An era is coming to an end in South New Castle Borough.

Shirley Nocera, who has served the borough in various capacities since 1974, announced at Tuesday’s meeting that she is resigning her council seat, effective Feb. 28.

With her departure, the borough now must fill two positions on its three-person council. Council president John Wilmes elected not to run for re-election this year and, since no one else ran for his seat, it will be vacant when 2022 arrives.

In her letter to council, Nocera said that, like Wilmes, she had not planned to seek re-election in 2020. However, she realized in May that the seat for which she ran in 2018 had been changed from a two-year to a four-year term.

In her resignation letter, Nocera cited “personal reasons” and the desire “to enjoy my remaining retirement years” as the impetus for stepping down.

After reading her letter, Nocera received thanks for her service from treasurer Al Burick III, Mayor Adam Reiter and Councilman Greg Szklinski, as well as from some residents in attendance.

“Shirley is the borough; she has always been,” Reiter said. “She will be greatly missed. In this aspect of the community, she’ll always have her own voice and she’ll always be around. I’m proud to have served with her.”

Szklinski said that although he is a relative newcomer to council, he’d been on long enough to realize “there’s going to be some big shoes to fill.”

“Everyone turns to you when there’s something that needs done,” he went on.

Nocera, in turn, commended Wilmes, who was unable to attend the meeting because of health reasons.

“John started on council six months after I did,” she said, “I would like to thank him. He’s put in a lot of time. He worked on the roads prior to stepping in when somebody quit on council and he went right into road supervisor (a post now occupied by Szklinski).

“He’s not here to thank him, but if you see him out anywhere, thank him for his service.”

Nocera said after Tuesday’s meeting that although she is looking forward to enjoying her retirement, she will miss being a part of the borough’s leadership team.

“I will miss the people and coming to meetings,” she said. “Everybody has a right to complain, and I’ve listened to everybody’s complaints. I’ve tried to bring those back to the meetings and get some answers.

“But I need a break. It’s too stressful any more.”

Nocera has served in various borough positions, and will continue to be a part of the Shenango Area Fire District, an entity formed in 2017 by the merging of the borough’s fire department with its Shenango Township counterpart.

“I was a tax collector for 28 years,” she said. “I started out as the auditor, and two years later, the tax collector quit, and they asked me to go into that, so I did. I also did sewers while I was the tax collector.

“Then I quit as tax collector, and I got into judge of elections somehow – I didn’t even run. Then they needed council, so I jumped into that. But now, it’s time to relax.”

The borough must fill at least one of its soon-to-be-vacant council seats prior to Feb. 28, or it apparently will be unable to meet and conduct business due to the lack of a quorum.

Solicitor Lou Perrotta said after Tuesday’s meeting that there are various steps involved in finding council replacements.

“First, we would look for a volunteer who would like to be on council,” he said. “We’d have to take a nomination and a vote on it.”

Failing that, the responsibility of filling the seat would fall to a vacancy board, although it was unclear if such a panel exists in the borough. If not, or if the board is unable to fill the seat as well, “then at some point in time we would make it to the court of common pleas (which would appoint someone). We’re trying to avoid that if we can.

“Obviously, we need to do this as soon as possible, or we can’t meet, and I haven’t even looked for any type of emergency provision or anything of that nature.”

