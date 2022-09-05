For the third time in eight months, South New Castle Borough Council has an empty seat.
Greg Szklinski submitted a letter of resignation that was accepted Thursday at council’s regular monthly meeting. The resignation was effective immediately.
Szklinski, who served as council president, resigned his position as the borough’s roadmaster as well. Councilman Tom Nocera, who had been council vice president, was elevated to the president’s role. Councilwoman Robin Holliday became council vice president.
Council’s string of vacancies began Jan. 1, when the seat of John Wilmes — who chose not to run for re-election last year — opened up. Shirley Nocera resigned her seat in February.
Council hopes to fill its empty seat at its next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 6.
“We ask if anyone’s interested to submit a letter prior to next month’s meeting — not five minutes before it; try to get it to us at least a few days before,” Nocera said. “Then we’ll chat about it and appoint someone at next month’s meeting.”
To be eligible to serve on council, a person must have lived in the borough for at least a year and have been a registered voter for a year.
Chapter 9 of Pennsylvania’s Title 8 Boroughs and Incorporated Towns says that when a borough council vacancy occurs, “the council shall fill the vacancy within 30 days by appointing, by resolution, a registered elector of the borough … to hold the office … until the first Monday in January after the first municipal election occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy occurs, at which election an eligible individual shall be elected to the office for the remainder of the term.”
The borough may not have much difficulty meeting that standard. During the meeting’s public comment period, borough resident Jeff Noble told council that he intends to submit a letter of application for the council seat.
In the meantime, council named Nick Holmes as its new roadmaster. Holmes, who grew up in and still lives in the borough, has been part of the municipality’s road crew and is a member of the Shenango Area Fire District.
