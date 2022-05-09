South New Castle Borough is looking to keep residents informed about its proposed merger with Shenango Township.
The merger was first proposed nearly two years ago, but the pandemic restricted the ability of the two municipalities’ leaders to pursue discussion and research.
Earlier this year, the borough created a committee comprised of Council President Greg Szklinksi and Mayor Adam Reiter to join with Shenango Supervisor Frank Augustine to restart the talks.
That panel has met at least once and, at council’s meeting Thursday, the borough approved a plan to distribute fact sheets regarding the proposal to all residents.
Shenango residents will get the sheet as well.
Council also revealed that it plans to schedule a joint public informational meeting with Shenango supervisors, although the date has yet to be set.
“It’s just a compilation of information that will be distributed to residents concerning the proposed merger,” solicitor Lou Perrotta said of the fact sheet, noting a petition would still have to be circulated before the proposal could be placed on the ballot.
“It’s a ‘cheat sheet’ for borough residents and Shenango Township residents to take a look and compare some of the services both communities have to offer, tax rates, et cetera.”
On another matter, borough secretary Albert Burick III announced that help is available to some low-income residents who are delinquent on their sanitation bills. The borough said last month that it would proceed with a plan to potentially shut off water service to those who have not paid their sewer bills, a move that had been prohibited during the winter months because some residents may have needed water to heat their homes. That moratorium has since expired.
“I was just made aware by the New Castle Sanitation Authority in the last couple of days that the welfare office in the city, if you go in there and apply and you’re eligible, they will pay off your sanitation bill,” Burick said.
The opportunity applies only to homeowners, who ultimately are responsible for their tenants’ bills.
Former councilwoman Shirley Nocera, who resigned in February, asked council about the borough’s occupation, or per capita, tax, which she had pushed to eliminate. Borough residents received their 2022 bills this week.
Council said in December that the tax already had been figured into its 2022 budget, but that it planned to repeal the ordinance that established the tax this year, thus eliminating it for 2023 and beyond. Perrotta said that he is continuing to work on the ordinance and the advertisement that would alert residents of its pending adoption.
More closely down the road, borough residents can expect a second neighborhood block party on Hanna Street. Zach Kyle, who organized last year’s event along with George Huff Jr., attended the meeting to say that this year’s event is scheduled for June 11.
