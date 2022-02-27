There will still be a Nocera on South New Castle Borough Council after all.
Although councilwoman Shirley Nocera’s resignation, which she submitted in December, is effective Monday, her son, Tom Nocera, was approved at Thursday night’s meeting to fill one of what otherwise would have been two empty seats.
It will be Tom Nocera’s second go-around as a council member.
“I was a councilman for six years about 15 years ago,” he said after the meeting, which had been postponed from Feb. 3. “I figured that with my mother retiring, and a lack of community interest, that I would be able to help with the experience that I gained from my previous tenure.”
Technically, Tom Nocera is filling the seat of former council President John Wilmes, who opted last year not to seek reelection. After Shirley Nocera’s resignation becomes official Monday, council intends to reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Thursday – its normal meeting date – to address filling her position.
Tom Nocera’s term will take him through this year and next. If he would wish to continue on council thereafter, he would need to run for re-election in 2023.
Also next week, council plans to approve advertising for the intended April adoption of at least a segment of the International Property Maintenance Code. According to an online preface of the 2021 version, the code “establishes minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings through model code regulations that contain clear and specific property maintenance and property improvement provisions.”
Council voted in November to hire Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services to enforce the code once it is in place.
The code is exhaustive, and solicitor Lou Perrotta recommended that council begin by adopting its nuisance codifications, which address such issues as high grass, weeds, rubbish and junk vehicles.
“That’s a limited portion of the code,” Perrotta said, “But for us to get ready to go for spring, we should have this potentially for adoption at the April meeting.
“Once we get the International Property Maintenance Code section in place, then we can look into repealing some of the previous ordinances that would be covered by the property code.”
Both steps, he added, potentially could be taken at the same meeting.
Council also discussed entering into an intergovernmental public works agreement with Shenango Township.
Council secretary/treasurer Albert Burick III, who also is a Shenango Township supervisor, explained that the two municipalities have been working together to help each other with public works needs.
“The borough has been helping out Shenango during the big storm, and Shenango is going to repay the favor by helping the borough with grass cutting this summer,” Burick said. “So we need to get an intergovernmental agreement between the two municipalities to cover that.”
Burick added that the borough had a similar agreement covering the two communities’ fire departments prior to their 2017 merger, and still has one regarding police coverage.
“It’s not out of the ordinary to get help from surrounding communities,” council president Greg Szklinski noted.
