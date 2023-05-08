South New Castle borough council agreed to advertise an ordinance that would stipulate the terms of its proposed merger with Shenango Township.
That action was taken during its monthly meeting Thursday.
Both the borough and the township have to advertise a joint-proposed ordinance that would stipulate everything regarding the merger, like assets to be shared, when the merger would take place and what would happen to the elected officials and workers from the borough.
The township will look to pass advertising the proposed ordinance during its upcoming meeting on May 11.
Once that is approved, it will be able to be viewed by the public and will be sent to the county voter services office to be advertised for the Nov. 7 election.
A referendum question for both municipalities will then be placed on the November ballot about the proposed merger, with the majority of voters in both communities needing to approve the matter for it to pass.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Al Burick III, who is also a Shenango Township supervisor, said there will be another town hall meeting in July in the township after two were held in the borough.
He said the state wants to see more attendance and responses from township residents. Only one township resident, a township employee, was in attendance at both borough town halls.
The date and time of that meeting has not been decided yet.
