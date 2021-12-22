South New Castle councilwoman steps down An era is coming to an end in South New Castle Borough.

South New Castle Borough has adopted a 2022 budget that holds the line on taxes.

The spending plan, treasurer Al Burick III reported, includes a general fund budget of $256,350, a fuel fund budget of $29,571 and a fire tax fund budget of $7,250. The total budget comes in at $293,171, with no increase in taxes.

Councilwoman Shirley Nocera, who has pushed for the elimination of the borough’s $10 occupation, or per capita, tax asked if the budget would need to be adjusted to reflect that.

Burick said that the tax can only be eliminated by repealing the ordinance that established it, and that there was not enough time left in the current year to advertise and approve the repeal before setting the 2022 budget.

Thus, the earliest it can be done away with will be in the 2023 budget.

Other ongoing discussions that council expects to continue in 2022 involve the borough’s proposed merger with Shenango Township, and the creation of a property maintenance code. Council voted in November to hire Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services to enforce the code once it is in place.

Burick said that the borough received two applicants for the part time/seasonal public works employee position it has been advertising. It will review the applications and present addition information at its January meeting.

Council set its reorganizational meeting for 4 p.m. Jan. 3, and it will then skip what would be its normal meeting date, Jan. 6. It will resume its regular 6:30 p.m. meetings on the first Thursday of each month in February.

