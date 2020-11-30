Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Much cooler. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.