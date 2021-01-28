All around the world, families are experiencing food insecurity.
Faith Country Chapel in Shenango Township is partnering with World Vision on a way to combat that problem. The solution? Goats.
The church is holding a simmered soup sale for takeout Feb. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at the fellowship hall behind the church at 3818 Old Butler Road. Proceeds will be used to buy goats, which cost $85 each.
The goats provide protein for people from their milk and cheese and provide income from offspring.
