Soon-to-be-razed church full of history

In today’s budget-strained schools, many athletes are being asked to pay to play.
A century ago, worshippers at what is now Bethel Evangelical Pesbyterian Church might have chosen to pay to pray.
Not that the 222-year-old congregation ever charged admission to its services. But in the early 1900s, church historian Nancy Gibson said, it wasn’t unusual for members to open up their pocketbooks to get the best seats.
“There are names written on the bottoms of the pews of people who sat here in the 1900s,” Gibson said while seated in the soon-to-be-razed 1870 portion of the Mount Jackson area church. “They wanted to make sure they got their own pews, so they all wrote their names in chalk.
“Underneath here has all their names on them. You had to buy them. This whole front section has names written in chalk as to who they belonged to.”
Bethel was not unusual in that arrangement, the Rev. Jerry Dodds noted.
“That was a historic practice,” the pastor said. “In the Anglican churches, like where Washington belonged -- I’ve sat in that church and it was prominent in that era for what they called ‘pew rent.’ You rented your pew, and nobody else dared sit in your pew.”
At Bethel, Gibson said, history shows that securing one’s own pew involved a bidding process.
“You made a bid for your pew, and the ones up front were more expensive than the back because you were closer to what was going on,” she said. “You had to bid, and if you had a lot more money -- like, if you could pay 25 cents a year for it -- you could just say, ‘Here’s my 25 cents, and I’ll take this front pew.’ It was yours.”
Within a few months, demolition is expected to begin on both the original 1870 portion of the church sanctuary and its 1951 expansion to make way for a new facility to be built on the same site. In the meantime, the congregation is worshipping at St. Anthony Church in Bessemer, which, like all Diocese of Pittsburgh churches, has been closed until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Bethel church had a closing celebration that was capped with its final service Aug. 3. It was a time to look to the future as well as to recall the building’s rich history.
Gibson also told of a practice, apparently common among Presbyterian churches of the 1800s, that required worshippers who wanted to receive communion on Sunday to provide a token they would receive for attending a preparatory service on Saturday.
“If you did not have that token, you could not get communion,” she said. “You had to exchange your communion token for your communion elements,” she said. “And they’d bring you before Session: ‘Why weren’t you at the meeting to take communion?’ Session would go to your house to check you out."
The purpose, Dodds said, was to reach out to folks who had been missing from church to learn if there was an issue with which the church could help.
“It was never meant as a third degree,” he said. “At least, it shouldn’t have been. It should have been very gentle. If there was heavy-handedness, well, that’s not the way it should have been done.”
Gibson is not only the church’s storyteller, but also its archivist. She has possession of some of the church’s most treasured artifacts.
Perhaps the most valued is an original document dated May 25, 1775, in which the land on which the church sits was transferred to John Lecky by officials in the settlement of Little Britain in “the colony of New York.” Church organizers, in turn, purchased two acres from Lecky in 1804 for the price of $6.
Since 1804, the church has had a variety of structures on the site. It began with what is described as a tent, followed by a rough log church. That was replaced in 1811 by a hewn log church, and in 1837 by the congregation’s first frame church. The building that is now the front portion of the existing church was erected in 1870, and the sanctuary expanded in 1951. Other additions included an office and conference room in 1973 (now used as a library), a fellowship hall in 1986 and a six-room education wing 2004.
Pieces of the past, though, remain. A large, flat stepping stone outside a side entrance to the church is the same one worshippers walked on in 1837. Beams from the 1837 structure were reused when the current structure was built in 1870.
Likewise, certain elements of the 1870 church will be saved for integration into the new building. These include the pulpit, the large stained glass window on the south wall, the stained glass “Bethel Church” window above the main entrance and the mammoth chandelier, which can be raised and lowered so that the oil bowls could be filled and the wicks trimmed. The chandelier was electrified in 1926.
Many other items that won’t be making the move into the new building, including most of the pews and the remaining stained glass windows, will be made available to the public through an online auction. No date has been set, but Dodds and Gibson expect it will take place within the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.