“An avid reader … quick to share favorite books and podcasts.”
According to the pastor nominating committee of the National Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., that’s one of the things the panel liked about Dr. Raymond I. Hylton Sr. in selecting him as the church's new senior pastor.
And one of the things that Hylton still reads regularly: the New Castle News.
“New Castle is a very special place to me,” he said. “I just had so many wonderful experiences there.”
New Castle is not Hylton’s hometown; both he and his wife, Judith, are natives of Jamaica. However, the couple spent eight years here – from 2001 to 2009 – during his tenure as senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church. For the last 13 years, he's been the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Evanston, Illinois, and officially will become the senior pastor at National Presbyterian on June 11.
However, he always takes a lot of New Castle with him wherever he goes.
“One of the things I learned while in New Castle is just how important people are,” Hylton said. “The big takeaway for me was the big idea of just how significant people are. People matter. It doesn’t matter how high on the totem pole they are, or whether they’re blue collar or whatever their position might be, people matter.
“That lesson of just taking people as they come and serving people as they come, I took that to Chicago and I’m taking it to Washington, D.C. At the end of the day, it’s people. Sure, they may have prominent roles and so on, but they still need to be reminded that they are loved, that God cheers for them, that there is forgiveness. It doesn’t matter where you are, you’ve got to bring that to the table.”
His time in New Castle, Hylton went on, “more than equipped me and gave me the confidence to recognize that you don’t need to be a superstar for people to gravitate toward you. Just care about people, and that will go a long way.”
That’s not to say that preaching sermons isn't also a key part of being a senior pastor, and Hylton credits his experience at First Presbyterian Church with helping him to hone those skills as well.
“I was the main pastor at New Castle, so I had lots of reps, preaching Sunday after Sunday after Sunday for years,” he said. “That does something to you in terms of developing your confidence and your sense of what it is you need to do.”
Ultimately, it led him to create what he calls his “annual sermon plan,” for which he takes time off to map out an entire year of sermons. Started in New Castle, it’s a practice he’s continued in Illinois and plans to take with him to Washington.
“It’s made my life simpler and it gave a sense of continuity to what we’re trying to do Sunday after Sunday,” Hylton said. “It helped me in my own life, and for the people working with me in New Castle, it helped them plan the worship and organize. They already knew where things were going and could track with me.”
Of course, also accompanying him from New Castle to Evanston and now to Washington has been his wife, Judith, a former high school teacher who earned a master’s degree in counseling at Geneva College while the couple was in New Castle. She is now a licensed clinical professional counselor with a private practice and the author of two books. She is also a co-author, along with her husband, of a book on Christian marriage.
One thing Hylton likely won’t be taking with him from his Lawrence County days is the multiple hats that he wore as senior pastor at First Presbyterian. He foresees his role at National Presbyterian as being “more focused” than his previous two stops.
“When I was in New Castle, I had a broad portfolio of responsibilities as their pastor, and somewhat less, but I still had a broad portfolio of responsibilities when I came (to Illinois). This congregation, they’re asking me to serve principally as a pastor who will preach and teach, along with some other responsibilities, but it won’t be as expansive as what I’ve been used to.
“That’s one of the things that actually attracted me to the role, that it’s going to draw on some of the core gifts that I have.”
Above all, he wrote in in a statement to the National Presbyterian Church during his candidacy, “I seek a congregation where leaders multiply and empower the body of Christ for works of ministry, where leaders are ‘hero makers’ of others, not themselves.”
