The New Castle Sons of Italy turned 100.
Lodge No. 1171, with its main hall at 905 S. Mill St., was originally chartered Oct. 2, 1922, and a celebration was held last Saturday.
Around 220 people came in to celebrate throughout the day, which included a chicken Parmesan pasta dinner, Nunzio Burrelli as dinner entertainment and four local bands afterward — The T. Ross Project, Planes Over Vegas, The Zoo and Snarfunkle.
Lodge president Jeffrey A. Scrim said the event committee wanted to host a music festival for the occasion rather than a simple dinner with a series of speeches.
“It went well,” Scrim said. “It was like one big party.”
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9) presented a citation from the state House of Representatives, commemorating its 100th anniversary.
Scrim said the goals of national Sons of Italy are to spread Italian heritage and culture in the United States, while also giving back to charity and the community. The organization is largest and oldest for men and women of Italian heritage in the country. Scrim said the lodge annually gives more than $20,000 to local groups and organizations.
“We try to keep the Italian heritage going,” Scrim said.
The biggest cause the national Sons of Italy raises money for is autism with donations going to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Other big charities include The Cooley’s Anemia Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association. Recently, the lodge recently purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine for the New Castle Fire Department.
Lodge No. 1171 was instituted at the Casa Savol Hall by Signori Egidio Agresti, of Erie, grand trustee of the Order for the State of Pennsylvania. He was assisted by his staff, Signori Eugenio Giordano, Signori Antimo Mastroianni and officers of Lodge No. 608 in Ellwood City. There were 55 people in the first class.
The lodge was informally started in September 1922 when Constabile Acquaviva hosted other Italian-American men in his home, including Cosimo Galasso, Luigi Mastrangelo, Luigi Latiano and Nicola Ludovici.
The first officers of the lodge were Cosimo Galasso as venerable, Angelo Mastrantuomo as vice-venerable, Nicola D. Amato as ex-venerable, Constabile Acquaviva as orator, Florence De Mecca as treasurer, Nicola Ludovici as financial secretary, Giuseppe Mangiri as recording secretary, Giuseppe Paglia, Giovanni Mascio, Antonio Ippolito, Sante Marcheletti as trustees, Pasquale Audino and Giuseppe Tedesco as wardens and Antonio Simone and Vincenzo Bambino as sentinels.
The lodge moved to South Mill Street on Aug. 17, 1936. Later the lodge purchased an adjacent piece of land where it built and moved into its current hall in 1957.
It assisted in funding an orphanage operated by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania until 1964.
Scrim said organization is a “community-friendly group,” with both regular and social members that get along great with each other.
A regular member is someone who is of Italian background and can vote and be a board member, while a social member isn’t of Italian heritage and has no voting power.
Scrim said the lodge first moved to the South Side of New Castle because, back then, there was a large percentage of Italian-Americans who lived in the area.
“You had four or five Italian clubs in one neighborhood,” Scrim said.
Currently, the lodge has around 85 to 90 regular members and 70 social members.
He said the lodge has grown over the last four to five years with many younger members of the community.
During any given year, the lodge has different dinners and hosts different community bands from different genres two to three times a month from September to May.
Every Friday night, there is karaoke, while the annual Chicken Music Festival is held the first Saturday in July.
During the summer months, the hall remains open for both members and non-members of the community to host their own events, celebrations and benefit dinners including school and booster clubs, Special Olympics and neighborhood children.
The lodge also sponsors and hosts hosts different benefits, particularly those benefiting cancer patients and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.