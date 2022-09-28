The Sons of Italy is sponsoring a chicken parmesan and pasta dinner as part of its 100th anniversary celebration.
The public event will take place Saturday at the Sons of Italy hall at 905 S. Mill St.
Dinner will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Doors open at noon. Music by a DJ will be provided during dinner.
Live music will begin at 6:30 by the Tross Project, Planes Over Vegas, The Zoo and Snarfunkle.
A donation will be charged of $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
