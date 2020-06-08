Son reported missing; police look for leads

Amari Wise and his mother had a loving mother-son conversation Friday night before he left the house.
Anitra Wise said she hasn't seen or heard from her 19-year-old son since then. She filed a missing person's report with the New Castle Police Department Saturday when he didn't return home or answer his phone.
"The last time I talked to him, he came from the mall Friday around 8 or 9 o'clock," Anitra said. "He brought his stuff in and stood by my bedroom door. I told him I got one of his father's day gifts."
He told her to just hold onto it, he wanted to wait.
"We talked about something else, he said, 'I love you,' and he'd be back, and I said, 'I love you.'" she said. Then he left the house.
"We had a normal conversation like we always do," she said.
Anitra woke up around 3 a.m. to go to her job at The Haven Convalescent Home, where she works as a cook.
"I always call him two or three times to check on him" when he is out with friends or isn't at home, she said, and it's not unusual for him to be out late at night. Each time she called, however, the phone went straight to voicemail, which is unusual, she said.
She typically works until 9:30 a.m., but she got home at 10 on Saturday. She called his phone again repeatedly and it was still going to voicemail.
"I called three people he was with every single day, and none of them had talked to him," she said. "That's what started me being worried."
She I tried to find him herself, and at 8 p.m. she contacted the friend whose car he was driving. It had been 24 hours.
Amari has a 2-month-old son at home, and lives with his mother on West Lincoln Avenue.
:His phone wasn't charged all day long," his mother said, adding that he's always posting things social media but he hadn't posted anything, "so I knew somemthing was wrong.
Amari Wise is described as a thin black male, 6-foot, 1-inch tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle, and white or beige pants, according to a description provided by the New Castle police.
Police chief Bobby Salem said Wise had been seen at a convenience store on Friday, and the police found a car that he was possibly using near El Rio Beach on Sunday.
"We're following up those leads, and other leads we've received," Salem said.
The New Castle police criminal investigative unit is asking for help from the public in finding Amari. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (724) 656-3588, or they may leave tips on its web page at www.newcastlepd.com.
