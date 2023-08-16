Son of the City backpack night another success

Nearly 500 children combed the hallways of New Castle High School on Monday to become the proud recipients of new, free, back-to-school backpacks.
The quality-made carryalls, filled with hygiene and school supplies, were free to any child who attended the annual Son of the City-sponsored event. The backpacks were compliments of Victory Family Church, which donated them for the back-to-school bash.
Families who attended received free dinners of hamburgers or hotdogs, compliments of the New Castle Police Department’s Police Leading Active Youth (PLAY).
There was face painting, and children who wanted and needed them — or whose parents wanted them to have them — got free haircuts from several professional volunteer barbers.
The event was organized by Brian Rice and his wife, Marquita, founders of Son of the City. Everything was donated, and the dozens of people who helped with the event were volunteers — even the youths and teachers who dressed up like Spiderman, Superman and the Incredible Hulk.
The backpacks of various sizes are sturdy enough to last for the school year.
“We wanted to make sure we were giving quality,” Rice said.
Battista Montgomery, an appreciative mother of seven children, was thrilled to be able to get backpacks for six of her children who are of school age.
“This is our second year coming here,” she said. “It definitely helps with providing school supplies, and my kids carry these backpacks all year.”
This is the seventh year for the event, which was interrupted one year because of COVID-19, Rice said.
The Ronald J. Alexander Memorial Trust provided wristbands and other school supply giveaways for the event.
“Each year we partner with somebody,” Rice said. “These partners come along and ask, ‘How can we help?’ and everyone gets a chance to give back to the community.”
About 450 backpacks were available for Monday’s event, and within the first hour, 450 children already had come through the doors.
“Each year this event gets bigger,” Rice said.
Volunteers were from Victory Family Church and St. Paul’s Baptist Church, and barbers from Ohio and western Pennsylvania who donated their services. Other volunteers included teachers and older students.
The children who attended were mostly from New Castle, but a few parents brought them from other districts.
“We don’t ask where they’re from,” Rice said. “If a family is in need, we’re going to fill that need. We just say come in and enjoy it while supplies last.”
Rice started the Son of the City organization eight years ago. It is comprised mostly of his family members and some volunteers.
“I am a son of the city (of New Castle),” he explained. “I grew up in New Castle, and people don’t realize this but I went away for 24 years to be in the military, then I came back here.”
Now a resident of Boardman, Ohio, Rice continues to give back to New Castle, where his roots are.
He worked for 10 years as a social worker for the New Castle Area School District, from which he retired. He worked a five-month stint for the Human Services Center in occupational services, and he now is enrolled in the Ashland Theological Seminary, going for his doctorate degree.
