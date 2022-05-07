Tami Shaffer gave life to her son, Nicholas Suders, 42 years ago. It was only fitting that when she needed life, he selflessly gave it back to her.
The mother and son won’t spend Mother’s Day together, but they’ll see each other within a few days.
Nicholas, who lives in North Beaver Township, is celebrating the special day with his wife and children, knowing his mother, who was near death five months ago, is recovering from a liver transplant. The father of three donated 65 percent of his liver for the Jan. 10 procedure that saved her life.
Both mother and son are faring well now in their aftermath of healing.
Tami, 62, formerly of Bessemer, who lives in Winter Haven, Florida, with her husband and caregiver, Tom Shaffer, learned in 2012 that she had NASH Cirrhosis or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The diagnosis came by surprise, she said, because until that time, she hadn’t been sick.
There was a death in the family that year, then a wedding, and she had flown to New Castle twice. After her return home from the second trip, she coughed up a blood clot, she said.
“I was thinking lung cancer,” she said. A lung specialist ordered a CT scan and diagnosed her with a bullae or air blister in her lung. But the scan also caught an image of her liver, showing the cirrhosis.
“There were no other signs, so it was lucky,” she said.
She started seeing a hepatologist in Winter Haven. Her doctor bluntly told her that “some people live a long time, and some people die,” and that she would need a liver transplant someday.
TELLTALE SIGNS
Signs of liver failure started manifesting themselves around 2019. She suffered hepatic metabolic encephalopathy, a nervous system disorder brought on by severe liver disease. When the liver doesn’t work properly, toxins build up in the blood and can travel to the brain and affect brain function.
“You’re totally in a fog, and I didn’t know what was going on or who I was,” she said.
Whenever she’d go into one of those spells, she would go to the hospital and would be loaded up with a diuretic that helps eliminate poisons in the system and reduce edema.
She was waiting to be called for a transplant from a deceased donor, and was on the United Network Organ Sharing list, Tami said.
Meanwhile, at home, her children all were meeting and discussing the option of a live donor transplant, with one of them stepping up to the plate.
Her stepson, Clinton Shaffer, visited New Castle in the fall of 2021, “and we all talked on my brother’s porch that day,” Nicholas said.
“We said we can’t let her keep telling us no, we have to do something. We didn’t want her to die waiting for a deceased donor, so we took matters into our own hands and didn’t give her a chance to say no.”
Of Tami’s three biological sons, the oldest, Rick, was not eligible, and Keith and Nicholas were determined to be tested. Keith, the youngest, was later disqualified for health reasons and Nicholas, her middle son, was the closest match.
“I look upon my younger brother, Keith, as stepping up to being first tested as if he did it himself,” Nicholas said. “He was devastated that he couldn’t do it.”
Nicholas was tested the week after Keith was ruled out and was informed within that week he was a good match.
Despite his mother’s protests, Nicholas told her, “You’re the grandmother of my kids, and you have grandchildren and they need you to be around for them.
“It wasn’t until near the end of 2021 did we talk her into letting one of us be her donor,” he said.
The holidays were approaching then, so the transplant date was set for January.
“I was prepared for the possibility that I would die,” Nicholas said. “People have passed away. It was very hard on my family. I had advance directives and living wills, and there were a lot of nights when my wife and I had difficult conversations. It was a very emotional time, especially when I had a conversation with my three kids about this.”
His mother, meanwhile, was fearful of his donating.
A MOTHER’S WORRY
“I didn’t want it to be Nick,” Tami said. “He has three little ones (ages 4, 5 and 7). If anything happened to him, I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself. But he said he couldn’t live with himself if I wasn’t here. We talked to the specialists at UPMC, and they were very reassuring that they never lost a donor. I was worried about him, and he was worried about me.”
Tami’s condition had severely worsened within the past two years.
“The nurse in Tampa said it could take five years for me to get a liver (from a deceased person),” she said. Then one day, Tami was called as a possible stand-in, in case a 36-year-old man waiting for a liver was unable to have the surgery, but he went through with it.
“You don’t want to have somebody else die so you can live,” she said. “I ended up praying for him to be healthy enough to last through the surgery.”
When Nicholas had gotten together with his brothers here and they decided to force the living donor idea, they also resolved that she would travel to Pennsylvania when she was healthy enough, he said.
Her stepson, Clinton, was involved in “bullying” Tami into agreeing to it, she said. “They were all in cahoots to get me to go up there (to UPMC).”
“But the longer I was in Florida, the worse I was getting,” Tami said, so she had resolved to go to a hospital in Emery, Atlanta, where Clinton lives, and Nicholas would fly to Atlanta for the transplant.
The hospital in the South cemented that reasoning, telling Tami that her children are in Pennsylvania, and UPMC has one of the best liver transplant facilities in the country. The arrangements were made through the UPMC Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute in Pittsburgh.
She first went to UPMC in January 2021, but on her way back from Florida to New Castle started retaining fluids and her kidneys were shutting down, prompting a trip to the Winter Haven hospital for 34 days.
She was put on dialysis, but as her kidney function returned, she was still too sick to make it back to Pennsylvania. The bullae in her lung prevented her from flying. Then everything turned around, and she was finally able to make the trip. She stayed with Keith and his family in Mahoningtown until the transplant took place at UPMC Montefiore Hospital.
TRANSPLANT DAY
On Jan. 9, they stayed overnight at a Ronald McDonald House room at UPMC.
Tami was emotional the day of the surgery, Nicholas recalled. “She was very proud and happy, but very scared.”
“I was very aware,” Tami said. “They took us to a waiting area and I was talking to my anesthesiologist, and my back was to Nick. I felt something hit me in the head, and he was throwing a pillow at me, joking around. He was a nervous wreck and didn’t want me to know, but I was very calm.”
“There were a lot of people involved, and a lot of prayers going on,” she said.
Nicholas’ surgery took about seven to eight hours as surgeons removed 65 percent of his liver and also his gall bladder.
Her operation lasted 10 to 12 hours, a lot longer because surgeons had to connect the new liver to surrounding organs.
Having seen her liver after it was removed, Nicholas described it as looking “like someone had grabbed it and thrown it into a bonfire. It was black. It was so scary.”
The doctor hold him she would have had only weeks left, had the transplant not taken place.
“Looking back, it almost fit too perfectly with the timing,” he reflected. “There was no way either one of us could have done it sooner, because of her health and what was going on in our lives.”
Tami remembers waking up in intensive care an hour after her surgery and not having any pain.
“All I wanted was to see my son,” she said.
Nicholas went to her room to visit her the next day. When he first saw her after the transplant, he noticed the results almost instantly.
“Her color had changed. She wasn’t jaundiced and yellow. When I walked with my IV on a pole into her room, I saw her and I was just shocked, like she was almost brand new.”
She was still in a state of shock and under latent effects of anesthetic, but she was so happy to see him.
“He looked really good,” she said. “He kept running his hands up and down me and saying, ‘Mom, you look beautiful.’”
AFTERMATH
Tami stayed in New Castle until March, then she and Tom returned to Florida.
“My doctor said I’d never have another encephalopathy episode again,” she said.
For Nicholas, the hospital stay was tough. He developed a fungal yeast infection and had severe, uncontrollable pains, bloating and swelling in his stomach.
“We got a big snowstorm that weekend, and my mom was doing better than I was. She was discharged and I started getting up to walk around,” he said.
Post-surgery for Nicholas has involved regaining his strength, healing and the regrowth of his liver.
He works at UPMC Jameson Hospital as a social worker, and the hospital gave him four weeks of paid time off for the transplant and recovery, and he had his own days off coming to add to those.
The liver regenerates within a few months afterward, he said, and the last he heard, his had regrown about 90 to 95 percent. He said he feels like he did pre-surgery.
During his home recovery, his wife, Leah, carried the load of teaching school and taking care of their children and home. He’s had to learn to eat different foods and follow a different diet without the gall bladder.
“I can barely put into words how I feel now,” Nicholas continued. “We’re just very blessed to have my mom still in our lives. She has a lot of living left to do, and she gets to see her grandchildren grow up and give them her lessons.”
Tami said her prognosis is good now.
“I have good days and bad days, and I get winded and tired easily,” she said. “They told me the first six months would be healing, and it would take a full year to be back to where I need to be.”
Her immediate plans are to be on the road to New Castle on Mother’s Day and while she will miss being with her children on that special day, she reasoned, “It’s always Mother’s Day, Christmas, birthday, you name it, for the rest of my life.
She plans to arrive in town for her next doctor’s appointment Wednesday at UPMC.
“I love all of my children, and they all played an important role in this, but Nick is special, she said, adding she told him jokingly, “I made you. All I did was take back what was mine.’”
Tami is the proud mother of three sons, a stepson, Shaffer and a stepdaughter, Karin DuBois, and she has 12 grandchildren.
“They’re all awesome,” she said of her children. “They’ve all got good jobs and loving families and I’m going to be around to watch my grandkids grow up. The most important thing is that I’m going to be here for them.”
“I tell everybody they need to consider live liver donations, because some people don’t last through the waiting list, and there are 7,000 people in Pennsylvania waiting for liver transplants,” Tami said, adding some donors now are banking their livers.
More information about the process is available from the UPMC Liver Transplant Program at (833) 514-5999.
“I’ve been blessed,” she said.
