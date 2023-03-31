An East Side family of three whose home was ravaged by fire Thursday had no homeowner’s insurance and lost everything they owned.
David Cartwright said he was at work in Kittanning around noon when he got a call at work from his mother’s caregiver telling him their house at 1230 Randolph St. was burning. Cartwright was living there with his 69-year-old mother, Sandy Atwell, and his 14-year-old sister.
He said the home ownership had recently been transferred to him and he had not yet secured insurance for it.
“Now I have to start all over from scratch,” Cartwright said, adding they lost everything.
Atwell was at home with caregiver Tanya Swab of Helping Hands when a neighbor alerted them the back of the two-story wood frame house was on fire, according to the New Castle Fire Department report.
Swab assisted Atwell in escaping the house. They were the only two in the home when the fire started, Cartwright said. Atwell was not injured but was taken by ambulance to Jameson Hospital for medical tests, he said.
His sister’s bird, a small parrot, perished in the blaze. The family’s gray and white pit bull named Ellie broke out of the burning house and ran frantically around the neighborhood before she became lost. Neighbors, family and friends searched for her, and various groups posted her photo on Facebook later in the day. She was found and returned to the family, Cartwright said.
The American Red Cross provided Cartwright with some assistance and phone numbers of various agencies to call for more help, he said. His company is paying for a hotel room for him to stay in for a week, and his mother and sister have gone to stay with different family members.
The fire department’s report said the blaze broke out in the back of the house in the area of a pellet stove vent, shed and gas regulator, and the cause did not appear to be suspicious.
Billowing smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around New Castle. The fire department arrived at the house within minutes of the call to find the back of the structure engulfed in flames and smoke, with the fire spreading to the roof.
Firefighters entered the house to search it, making sure no other people were inside. The stairs to the second floor were burned and they had to throw ladders to the second floor, which had become engulfed.
Cartwright and his brother, Shawn Atwell, and their sister are listed as owners of the home, the report said.
