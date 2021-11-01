Hiring Hurdle: Woman with record finds job hard to come by The report went on, nearly one-third of small business owners said they had open positions that they had been unable to fill for three months. Rachel Dotts is finding that hard to believe.

(Second in a series)

If you’ve broken the law, Pennsylvania employers can find out.

Their job applications may contain questions asking specifically about a criminal record, and they may perform background checks that can unearth a job hopeful’s past arrests and convictions.

Moreover, they can use that information — within limits — to decide whether to offer you employment.

“There’s timing as to when they’re allowed to ask that question about whether they have a record,” said Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator for the local PA CareerLink office. “Typically, reputable employers will not ask about backgrounds until they’ve offered the position, at which point they will do a background check. The offer is conditional on passing the background check, and that’s well within the legal requirements.

“But what a lot of companies do is they notify candidates that any job offer will be contingent on the passing of a background check. That usually weeds a lot of candidates out because they self-remove.”

Past offenders might stand a better chance of landing a job if potential employers didn’t know about their past during the application and interview process. In Pennsylvania, there are a couple of avenues toward that end.

CLEAN SLATE LAW

Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law establishes conditions under which certain offenses can be “sealed” and unavailable to employers doing background checks.

However, Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said, the records remain in existence and available to law enforcement, in case the offender should commit a subsequent crime.

“The reason why backgrounds are important to law enforcement is because the criminal justice system has sentencing guidelines,” Lamancusa said. “The way someone is sentenced is based on, one, what is the crime that you committed — every crime is assessed a point value. That is on one side of the matrix.

“Then across the top is a thing called prior record score. The theory is, if you are someone who is a habitual offender, then the punishment we’re giving you needs to be more severe.”

Among the crimes that can be sealed under the Clean Slate Law are:

Arrests that did not result in convictions within 60 days

Summary convictions after 10 years

Some second- and third-degree misdemeanor convictions if there are not subsequent misdemeanor or felony convictions for a period of 10 years after the conviction of the sealable offense. Additionally, filing a petition with the sentencing court can seal some first-degree misdemeanors

The law also gives an employer that hires an individual whose criminal record has been sealed or expunged immunity from liability for any claim arising out of the misconduct of that individual if the misconduct relates to the portion of the person’s criminal history that the employer was prevented from knowing.

EXPUNGING

Story continues below video

Expunging takes the process of obscuring a person’s criminal history one step further.

“Once the court writes an order for expungement,” Lamancusa said, “it gets sent to all law enforcement agencies. Then it’s our obligation to pull the file and destroy it. Once expungeable cases are expunged, they’re gone — which means if they have a prior record associated with it, that’s gone, too.”

“Through both the Clean State Bill and the process of expungement, they set the guide as to ‘Here’s the ones we can get rid of permanently,’ and here’s the ones that I know you’re having a tough time getting a job, we’re going to limit employers access.”

Not all offenses, though, can be expunged.

According to pacourts.us, expungement is available to individuals who petition for expungement of summary offenses and have been free of arrest or prosecution for five years following the conviction for the offense. It’s also available to those turning 70 years old who are free of arrest or prosecution for 10 years following final release from confinement or supervision, and those who have been dead for three years.

Generally, the court website adds, people convicted of felonies or misdemeanors are not eligible for expungement by the courts.

In Lawrence County, Lamancusa explained, the process would start with an individual getting a petition for expungment from the office of the county prothonotary and clerk of courts. That petition must be filled out and filed with the same office, at which point its journey begins.

“Then it goes wherever it needs to go,” he said. “If it’s somebody who went through ARD, then it would go over to Adult Probation. If it was a DUI, it would go to the driving center, then eventually it comes to me.

“I review the application to make sure that you fall within one of the enumerated offenses. If you do, and you meet all the criteria, I sign off on it.”

For the most part, that’s not an issue.

“In my 12 years in office, I have only refused two expungements, and they were on child sex cases where I felt that this was not something that should be expunged,” Lamancusa said. “But 99.9 percent of the time, I sign off on it.”

Once Lamancusa signs, the petition goes back to the court, which reviews it and writes an order for expungement.

However, Lamancusa cautions that all this does not happen quickly.

“One of the things that people get a little bit frustrated about in the expungement process is it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “Everybody wants it to be immediate but that’s not the way things work. You have to pull the person’s file, pull the record, look at the charges, and then after everybody agrees to it, it still has to go to Harrisburg because that’s where they keep all of the information that goes into NCIC, the database that shows whether someone has been arrested or convicted, and they have to pull it out of there.

“Well, they’re not receiving one expungement a day. They’re receiving a lot of expungements. So the process does take time. We always tell people, give it between three and four months. and sometimes it takes longer. I can’t imagine what happened during COVID with people just not in the office.”

(In Part 3: PA CareerLink, Jail to Jobs program can help local offenders find employment.)

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com