New Castle will be undergoing many changes beginning next month.
City Solicitor Ted Saad clarified any confusion at Thursday’s council meeting regarding the city’s transition to a Home Rule charter-style of government on Jan. 1. This calls for seven council members, with one that was created through the charter, and one which will be filled by the mayor, who will serve as council president.
Since Mayor Chris Frye will resign from his role to become city administrator, Saad said one of the five existing members of council will be appointed as deputy mayor, and serve in the mayoral role for 2023.
The mayor role is up for election during the May 2023 primary election and Nov. 7 general election.
Council will then appoint a city resident to what would have been Frye’s seat, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Letters of interest are being solicited to fill the upcoming vacancy.
Residents must submit a letter stating their name, address, qualifications and reasoning for the position with council to do interviews in January. Residents must live in the city at least a year before applying.
Letters are due by January. They can be sent to cityclerk@newcastlepa.org.
Saad said council can go through the same process for the seventh seat or wait for the November election.
In the 2023 election cycle, the mayor (head of city council), the sixth seat and the seats currently occupied by President Maryanne Gavrile, Bryan Cameron and Patsy Cioppa are up for election.
The mayor is a four-year elected position, as are the seats held by Gavrile, Cameron and Cioppa.
The other council seat will only be a two-year position and will come up for reelection in 2025 along with Councilmen Eric Ritter and David Ward.
