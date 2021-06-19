A proposed North Beaver Township ordinance could preclude a solar energy company from establishing a principal solar energy system on any prime farmland within its borders.
Instead, such a system would be allowed only in an industrial zone of the township as a conditional use, meaning the supervisors would have final approval and would be able to attach specific conditions to the project.
The ordinance, if adopted, also would require a company installing the system to put bond money up front to ensure that whenever the system might be decommissioned in the future, 85 percent of the cost would be in place to pay for its removal and disposal.
A land leasing agent for Vesper Energy of Allen, Texas, has been approaching farmland owners in the township about leasing their fields for the establishment of shoulder-to-shoulder solar panels to create a solar electrical power grid that would primarily be in North Beaver Township, but would extend to neighboring municipalities including SNPJ Borough.
Dylan Stickney, development manger for Vesper Energy, told the supervisors at their meeting Monday that the company is planning to establish the 400-megawatt system on 2,500 farmland acres in and around the township. He said the plans are to start building the $400 million system by the end of 2023, and that when finished it would provide 1 million kilowatt hours or 60,000 ohms of electricity per year. He said there is no buyer yet for the electricity.
“That’s about 1/10 of the township that would be in solar panels,” Supervisor Scott Barth commented.
The township has three industrial zones, the largest being an area off Route 18. The others are off Edinburg Road and off Route 317 before the Bessemer Borough line.
Photos of other similar solar systems elsewhere in the country, showing what the grid will actually look like, are available on Vesper’s website at vesperenergy.com.
Stickney said a similar project is in the planning for a tract near the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport.
About 50 people, including Stickney, accompanied by a leasing agent and attorney, attended the meeting to offer input before the ordinance was introduced.
The supervisors have set a public hearing for 5 p.m. July 12 for formal public comment about the proposed ordinance before its adoption. The ordinance would amend the township zoning ordinance to include requirements and restrictions for solar energy systems.
The supervisors approved the measure for introduction at the end of Monday’s meeting, and it will be on public display until its adoption. During that time, copies are available for public review at the North Beaver Township building on Route 108, or the New Castle News business office at 27 N. Mercer Street.
Under the threat of a potential lawsuit, the supervisors before introducing the measure voted 2 to 1 change the language to allow the solar farm concept only in industrial zones of the township and exclude farmland and agriculture zones from the allowable areas of use. Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tillia cast the no vote. The change was proposed by Supervisor Grant McKinley, and Supervisor Todd Barth agreed to it.
Tillia said after the meeting that he voted against that restriction because he felt that with the conditional use attached in an agricultural zone, it would open it up more for the possibility of its location.
“I felt that (the agriculture zone) should still be an option,” he said.
“That would effectively kill the proposed project,” attorney Pierce Richardson of K&L Gates law firm of Pittsburgh countered in response to the zone limitation to industrial. “We think this is an appropriate use in agricultural zone. A solar energy project is a legitimate land use. The township zoning ordinance has to provide an appropriate land use, or you may open yourselves up to a challenge that your zoning ordinance might be exclusive.”
The ordinance, as it was introduced, states that “Principal Solar Energy Systems shall be permitted as a conditional use in the “I-Industrial” Zoning District.”
The ordinance also would require Vesper to provide a bond of 85 percent of the project cost, to guarantee that neither the township nor the residents will be stuck with the cost of getting rid of the system someday when it is decommissioned.
None of the supervisors were in attendance at a Lawrence County planning commission meeting June 9 when members of the county conservation district’s board of directors voiced concerns about the up-and-coming prospect of large-scale solar energy panels covering potentially hundreds of acres of prime farmland.
Similar to the oil and gas drilling wave, leasing agents have been going to farms in the North Beaver Township and SNPJ areas, getting farmers to lease acreage of their land for the panels in exchange for payment that would be higher than what farmers conceivably are making locally in farm production. No dollar amounts were publicly discussed at either meeting, nor were any farmers in attendance who spoke in favor of the leasing.
Members of the Lawrence County Conservation District, who included local farmers, attended a meeting of the Lawrence County Planning Commission in Neshannock Township to bring more light to the possible pitfalls of the up and coming energy production method and the negative impact it could have on local farmers.
Likening it to when companies were leasing mineral rights for Marcellus Shale, they cautioned property owners considering the offer to use caution when signing contracts. There could be other ramifications later that they do not foresee now, they said.
Township solicitor Louis M. Perrotta said the ordinance has been in the making since February. The North Beaver Township and Lawrence County planning commissions reviewed it before the supervisors made their final changes to it before its introduction.
“As a landowner, I support private property rights,” said Township resident Cliff Wallace, a Lawrence County Conservation District board member. But he cautioned other landowners, “you need to be very careful with what you do.”
He raised a question of whether the solar companies are putting forth much of a bond for potential reclamation when the systems are decommissioned. He noted that the township has a total of 27,000 acres, and a good portion of land will be involved.
Wallace said he knows of a landowner who was approached about leasing his acres, and he said no, “because they want to look out the window and see silos, corn and alfalfa, more than accepting a financial offer.”
He said that Vesper is not looking to buy the acreage, and his concern is that the landowner would be responsible “for anything that happens thereafter.”
Don Hoye, another conservation district board member, said his father started farming in the township in the 1940s. A state environmental policy signed in 2005 says that preservation of agricultural land has priority status versus development, he emphasized.
“We need to have a policy about what land gets consumed,” he said, noting that in Gettysburg, property owners on all four sides of one resident signed up for the solar system. I wouldn’t want to come out of my house in the morning and look left and right and see all solar,” Hoye said.
He added that solar doesn’t produce the same energy 24 hours a day, 52 weeks a year, and it doesn’t work efficiently on the shortest days of the year. There already will be a need for backup energy, he said.
Teddi Dennison of Fullerton Road said she has done research on the solar projects, and “I’m not for the solar farms.” She said she moved into the township to look out at pastures and cows.
Garrett Meanor also cited the farmland preservation act of 2005, saying, “in this whole solar issue it gets pushed aside. It’s not going to benefit North Beaver Township at all, and instead of our farmland, we’re going to drive through and see a bunch of mirrors reflecting sunlight.”
David Gleghorn of Enon Road said he, too, expected that his surrounding land would be cows, horses and crops. He’s concerned that the solar system will affect the value of his house and the quality of his life.
J. Wayne Gill, a senior landman for Western Land Services, which is the leasing agent for the project, said it is a vested interest for the township. The landowners have made decisions on their own to lease their farmland. The leases guarantee the lands will stay in the families and be agriculture, he said. “When it is decommissioned, you will have rested ground. It guarantees farmland won’t get sold off.”
