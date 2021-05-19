The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will host a virtual webinar, "Solar Energy in PA: Building a Better Energy System at Home and at the Ballot Box," at 6:30 p.m. May 25.
Solar energy had another record year of growth in 2020, despite the pandemic and recession, driven by falling prices and environmental mandates. But Pennsylvania is falling behind neighboring states in solar adoption. Join Henry McKay of the nonprofit organization Solar United Neighbors to learn how to create a cleaner and fairer energy system in Pennsylvania. This webinar will offer guidance for installing solar in homes and explain important solar policy issues the state is facing in 2021.
To register for the program, contact Linda Morrison at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 658-5422.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
