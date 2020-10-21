The founder of a Pittsburgh-based software firm pledged his company could increase New Castle's tax revenue without raising taxes.
Mark Schuster presented his company, turnKey Taxes, to New Castle city council during its caucus meeting on Tuesday and said it is able to find residents, businesses and properties with delinquent taxes. The cloud-based web application is designed to search and compile public and tax records to help municipalities identify sources not paying such taxes as earned income, business privilege and mercantile. It does so by compiling an "encyclopedia" of records from databases from phone companies, the post office and others to create the most accurate and current database.
The council will decide whether to hire the firm at a later date.
Schuster used the example of evaluating and comparing utility records and property management records to check for discrepancies.
“In the end, we find money,” Schuster said.
"I'm a numbers guy," said Councilman Tim Fulkerson. "For me to really look at this and look at it on a positive, I’d have to see some what estimated numbers you think we’re missing out on.”
Schuster explained he could supply estimates and went on to say within one year of working in Johnstown - also an Act 47 city - over $2 million was found.
The services cost $1,500 a month within a three-year contract. Schuster added the recovered delinquent funds would pay for the service many times over.
The payment would be deferred for up to six months to allow for delinquent taxes to be collected.
TurnKey wouldn't replace the city's current tax collector, Berkheimer Tax Innovations, but rather aid in them in identifying taxable people and properties who have previously been unaccounted for.
Schuster said, if hired, the firm would start with businesses and expand to rented residents to owned residents and eventually to people.
In other news:
•A pension appeal from Laura Ann Crawford for survivor benefits was held prior to the caucus meeting's call to order.
