It’s an event that can help both veterans who are homeless and those who just want to feel at home.
It’s the 12th annual Lawrence County Veterans Stand Down, sponsored by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Cascade Park. The event takes its name from a term used in times of war, when exhausted combat units requiring time to rest and recover would “stand down,” exchanging the battlefield for a place of security.
Today, Stand Downs take place in counties across the U.S., local organizer Missy Russell of LCCAP explained, designed to provide homeless veterans access to community resources needed in rebuilding their lives. Homeless veterans, service members and their families can receive that assistance, as can unhoused civilians and the general public.
“It’s primarily for homeless veterans, getting them the services they need all in one place at one time,” Russell said. “But it’s for anybody. We have a lot of our older veterans who love to come, see what services there are, get a free meal, a free haircut, a flu shot and just to hang out and be with each other.”
Russell said she had an uncle who was a Vietnam veteran, and that she dedicated last year’s Stand Down to him and another event committee member who had passed away.
“It was the greatest thing because he would come, in his hat and his VFW gear, and he’d be with some of the other veterans,” she said of her uncle. “They walked in and you could tell they were like, ‘Yeah, this is our style.’ It was so great, kind of feeling like they were being celebrated.
“They looked forward to it, and I want to make it more about that; make it about celebrating them and serving them, but while you’re here, look at all this other stuff. Take a little bit of time, go to these tables, you might find something that can help you out.”
At those tables will be representatives of local agencies focused on social health, mental health, physical health and housing stability. Veterans will get a free box of food, military surplus items, toiletries and other “goodies” to take with them. Someone also will be on hand to help with housing issues.
“But you don’t have to be homeless, or sleeping under a bridge or in a shelter,” Russell emphasized.
“You might just be struggling, and we want to help you, too, even if you’re not struggling with housing.
“It could be you just want other vets to hang out with and peer support. Everybody has a different need. I just want to meet as many needs as I can.”
An opening ceremony will kick off the Stand Down, and veterans will be asked to show proof of service.
For more information, contact Russell at (724) 658-7258, extension 1414; Jesse Putnam, director of Veterans Affairs at (724) 656-2172; or Holly Vete of Lawrence County Cares Veterans X at (724) 657-0226.
