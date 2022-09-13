GROVE CITY — A Grove City teen is one of the first girls in Mercer County to earn an Eagle Scout award.
But Emma Roach, 15, isn’t too focused on the fact that she received an honor previously meant for male scouts only.
She hopes that she has set a good example for all scouts.
“I want to get more kids interested in scouts and learning,” said Emma, who is a member of BSA Troop 19.
She gathered with her family one afternoon at the Grove City Little League complex in Pine Township to talk about her Eagle Scout project: repairing and updating two sets of wooden bleachers.
Her father, Pat Roach, who is the local Scoutmaster, said the Boy Scout organization opened its membership to girls in 2018, allowing for co-ed troops.
In Grove City, BSA Troop 19 is for girls, and BSA Troop 76 is for boys. Both organizations are part of the French Creek Council.
Emma, who just started her sophomore year at Grove City High School, was a Girl Scout for a few years.
She was inspired to join a local BSA troop by her older brother Josh — also an Eagle Scout. She felt like it was a way to expand her options through Scouting.
“And you make a lot of good friends,” she said.
Pat Roach and his wife Lois said they are very proud of their children’s accomplishments through scouting.
“It’s fun with a purpose,” he said.
Josh Roach renovated the early learning center at the Church of the Beloved Disciple, and Emma selected the Little League complex after learning that the bleachers could use a refresh.
As part of the Eagle Scout project requirements, Emma had to secure sponsors, put together a budget and timeline, and round up supplies and volunteers.
“The Eagle Scout application is over 40 pages,” Pat Roach said.
The project got off the ground in October, and Emma also had to present her project to BSA higher-ups, including very specific details about each step of the project.
She is thankful for the community support and hopes the bleachers will be put to good use for years to come.
A ceremony will be held in November to officially present Emma her Eagle Scout award.
Emma, who is interested in pursuing a career as a geneticist or higher-education science teacher, is part of the nature support staff at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton.
