Snow days to be replaced with learning

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Snow days could become a thing of the past in the New Castle Area School District.
The school board in an 8-0 vote on Monday agreed to apply to the state Department of Education for a flexible instructional days, where students would learn virtually from home instead of getting days off from school for snow or other emergencies.
The Public School Code allows schools an opportunity to develop a flexible instruction days program to meet the 180-day instructional day requirement of the state. The Flexible Instructional days are now allowable under Act 64 of 2019 that was added to the code. A flexible instructional day program may be online, offline, or a combination of the two.
Under the proposal, the district could qualify for up to five flex days for such purposes as snow days, cold temperatures or other possible emergencies, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio explained. The district no longer would implement snow days, unless the need exceeded the number of flexible instructional days already used in a year, she said.
While public schools are expected to build make-up days into their local school calendars, the flexible instructional days can be used when circumstances prevent the delivery of instruction in its customary manner or location for any of these reasons: an epidemic, a hazardous weather, a law enforcement emergency, school bus or equipment issues, damage to a school building, or a temporary circumstance rendering any part of a school building unfit or unsafe.
DeBlasio noted other school districts in the county also have applied to the state to use the flexible instruction day plan.
The school board also approved a safety and security crisis management plan for the district to address law enforcement and other types of emergencies.
The multi-page manual will be posted on the school district's website in the near future for parents to view, DeBlasio said, at www.ncasd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.