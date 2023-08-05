Shenango Township and South New Castle residents have three more months before they must decide whether to merge their two municipalities.
But if they do vote to proceed with the jointure, they’ll have two more years before it becomes final.
At its regular monthly meeting Thursday, South New Castle Borough Council approved the merger agreement and the ballot question that voters will see in November. A majority of voters in each community must approve the move for it to happen.
Borough Secretary Albert Burick III, who also is a supervisor in Shenango, read the ballot question aloud: “Shall the borough of South New Castle be merged into the Township of Shenango, effective Jan. 1, 2026?”
Although it was announced earlier this year that the merger would be on the November ballot, the ballot question marks the first time that a specific timetable for the finalization of the move has been identified.
The date appeared to be a surprise to many.
“2026?” council President Tom Nocera asked.
“Yes, that’s as soon as we can do it,” Burick responded, referencing a discussion he’d had with Terri Cunkle, a local government policy specialist for the state Department of Community and Economic Development. “That’s when it’s complete.”
However, Burick went on, if the measure is approved in November, the merger process will begin Jan. 1, 2024.
“That gives us a full two years to get to the finish line — merging trash service, getting the zoning maps and all that prepared, getting PennDOT ready for the new liquid fuel amounts,” he said. “(Cunkle) said to do it in two months would be near impossible, because there’s just too many moving parts.
“But as of January 1, 2024, the merger’s already starting. You can start merging insurance companies then, and start finding ways to save money right then. A lot of services could be taken over at that point by the township.”
The next step is for council to adopt the merger agreement as an ordinance, which it plans to do at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. The ordinance, Burick explained, along with the agreement, has to be submitted to the county by noon Tuesday to appear on the ballot.
“The merger statute requires the agreement to merge the two municipalities, and that agreement has to be officially adopted by the adoption ordinance,” said Attorney Gary Jones, representing Solicitor Lou Perrotta. “So Monday essentially makes it official.
“If that’s adopted Monday night, then we can get everything submitted to the county on Tuesday.”
