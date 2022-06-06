South New Castle Borough just gave Jeff Richardson more work to do.
Richardson is the owner of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services. In November, the borough hired his firm to be its code enforcement director.
The only hitch was, the borough didn’t have a code for him to enforce.
Council took care of that Thursday when it approved the adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code.
The borough can’t actually begin enforcing the code until 15 days after its adoption, secretary Albert Burick III said, but it can begin sending out letters after five days.
“There’s a learning curve for the borough as well,” Burick said. “We have to find a way that, when we do get a complaint, we can filter the complaints as to their validity before we just send out a letter or pay Jeff Richardson to go look at something that might not actually be an issue.”
Burick said the borough intends to create a complaint button on its website that residents can click in order to send an email to borough officials.
He added that the borough wants to get the process started as soon as possible.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do up here,” he said. “There are a lot of properties that have been let go for too long. There’s been no enforcement, so this gives us the opportunity to start the enforcement process.”
Also Thursday, council approved a motion to apply for its 2022 Liquid Fuels allocation from the county in the amount of $2,817.46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.