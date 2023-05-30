It is often said that getting into politics is a thankless job few are willing to get involved with.
That philosophy is on full display in South New Castle Borough.
Currently, all three members of borough council — council President Tom Nocera, Robin Holliday and Joshua McClure, plus Mayor Jeff Noble — were appointed and not elected. All four ran in the May 16 primary, despite none of them being fully enthusiastic about the role.
“I feel like if we don’t do this, we’re not going to have a council,” Holliday said.
Added Noble: “We can’t just not have a council. We’re still the borough.”
All four officials are hoping both borough and Shenango Township residents approve a proposed merger during the November election allowing the borough to merge into the township.
A referendum question for both municipalities will be placed on the ballot with a majority of voters in both communities needing to approve the matter for it to pass.
A joint-proposed ordinance will be advertised that will stipulate everything regarding the merger, like assets to be shared, when it would take place and what would happen to the elected officials and workers from the borough.
However, according to Nocera and Noble, the reason the four are running is because few expressed an interest in running for the leadership roles, and somebody has to run the borough in case the merger vote fails.
“My position has always been for the borough,” Noble said.
In the primary, there were no Democratic candidates for a four-year seat on council, but there were nine write-in votes, while McClure was the only Democratic candidate for a two-year seat on council, receiving 39 votes compared to six write-in votes.
Holliday was the only Republican candidate for a four-year term on council receiving 29 votes, and Nocera was the only Republican candidate for a two-year term receiving 33 votes with one write-in vote.
In the general election, two of the only three candidates that filed to run — Nocera and McClure — are running for one spot on council.
“It seems there’s not enough interest,” Noble said.
Added Holliday: “How long do we want to do this?”
There were no Democratic candidates for mayor with nine write-in votes, while Noble defeated his Republican challenger Joseph Woryk, 23-13.
Noble and McClure were appointed in October as mayor and councilman, respectively, following the resignations of former Mayor Adam Reiter and Councilman Greg Szklinski respectively.
Nocera and Holliday were appointed earlier in 2022 following the expired term of John Wilmes and the resignation of Shirley Nocera respectively.
Noble admitted he initially applied to be a member of council, but chose the mayoral role when the position became vacant.
Holliday said she was one of the few borough residents who were attending the monthly meetings, and said whenever the vacant position on council was presented, she chose to get involved.
“I didn’t want us to not have a council,” Holliday said.
Holliday admits between her full-time job where she works 50 to 60 hours a week and her family life, she is exhausted before she even gets to her responsibilities on council, which she considers another job.
Noble said the chance of the merger passing in the borough is “up in the air,” as he said many people are against it, while people Nocera talked to are for it.
He said he feels it is the best move the borough could make. The alternative would be to raise taxes by three mills in 2024 to avoid being $140,000 in deficits in 10 years.
“If we don’t merge, we’ve got to raise (taxes),” Noble said.
Noble said if the merger doesn’t pass, he would work to speak to residents to encourage them to run for office in the future, avoiding the need for constant appointments.
Holliday also feels the vote for the merger in the borough is 50-50. She said she wants the residents of both South New Castle and Shenango to at least be more educated on the proposed merger, to weight the pros and cons, before making an informed decision.
She said if the merger fails and she’s elected, she will serve out her term, but wouldn’t be opposed if someone else came along who was more enthusiastic about the role take over for her.
