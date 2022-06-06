In South New Castle Borough, there’s a lot of talk these days about bringing people together.
Some of it involves a proposed merger with Shenango Township. But while that possibility is still percolating, borough residents will be getting together among themselves at 2 p.m. Saturday for a second annual block party on Hanna Street.
Zach and Cheyenne Kyle, along with neighbors George Huff III and his wife, Casey, launched the event a year ago, bringing neighbors together for a time of food, games, music and socializing. Hanna Street between Byers and Ranney avenues was blocked off, and people could come and go as they pleased, as long as they were careful not to trip over a bevy of kids doing chalk art on the asphalt.
It may have taken a lot to make it all happen, but Kyle said there was never any doubt that the two families would do it all over again in 2022.
“It wasn’t even a second thought,” he said. “It was an immediate, ‘We’ve got to do this again.’ If you’re doing something you love, it doesn’t really feel like work.”
Also returning as part of the fun will be a kickball game at the borough park, which Kyle noted was “a big hit” last year, and Henry’s Ice Cream Truck,
The Huffs and Kyles are hoping to add at least one new activity as well.
“We’re hoping to have enough water guns for the kids to have a water gun fight,” Kyle said. “That’ll be fun.”
And whereas last year’s event was sort of a pot-luck deal, with Kyle on the grill and others bringing side dishes, this year’s meal will be catered by Austin Taste Us.
“We’ve got it catered for up to a hundred people,” Kyle said. “We had a couple people come together and donate, we had a GoFundMe set up. We were able to estimate about a hundred because we guesstimated on how many we had last year.
“We had a lot of food left over last year because people were too busy having fun and playing and what-not instead of eating, so we didn’t want to have an abundance to go bad. I believe last year we had, not counting kids, roughly 60 adults so we made it a nice, even 100.”
Kyle conceded that trying to find a caterer added a bit more difficulty to the organizational process this year, but he believes it will be worth it.
“I’m going to be able to spend more time out with the people instead of sitting there cooking for everyone,” he said. “And I’m not the best cook there is, so I am surprised people really ate it. When you’re in a good atmosphere, everything tastes good.”
People are welcome to come and go to the event throughout the day, which includes set-up and clean-up for the organizers on top of hosting. But Kyle doesn’t mind.
“There’s nothing better than taking advantage of having the ability to do something like this,” he said. “They always say, ‘Be the change you want to see.’”
