South New Castle Borough Council is back to full strength.
Robin Holliday was named Thursday night to fill the second seat that been vacated in the first two months of 2022. Tom Nocera was approved to fill the other at council’s Feb. 24 meeting, which wad been postponed from earlier in the month.
The vacancies were created when former council president John Wilmes opted not to seek re-election last year, and when councilwoman Shirley Nocera submitted her resignation, which was effective Monday.
Both Nocera and Holliday will need to seek reelection if 2023 if they desire to retain their seats.
In other business, council:
Hired Geary Rosta to work in the borough’s public works department at the rate of $16 an hour.
Approved the advertisement of council’s intention to adopt an ordinance for the International Property Maintenance Code in April.
Approved an intergovernmental public works agreement with Shenango Township.
