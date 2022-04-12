South New Castle Borough is looking to create a property maintenance code appeals board.
The borough has been discussing the adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code, and is tentatively scheduled to take that step at its May meeting.
However, adopting the code means also having a board of appeals for residents who may be charged with a violation.
Board members would be volunteers, and anyone interested in serving may email the borough at sncb2411@outlook.com.
"If we can't fill the board ourselves," borough secretary Albert Burick III explained Monday, "we have the option to ask another municipality that also has property maintenance code — whether the city of Shenango Township or anyone who has it — to use their appeals board at the borough's expense."
At the borough's Thursday meeting, council:
•Approved Tom Nocera as council vice president. Nocera and Robin Holliday have joined council since the beginning of the year, filling seats vacated by John Wilmes, who did not seek reelection, and Shirley Nocera, who resigned in February. Greg Szklinski is the council president.
•Announced it would go a head with efforts to stop garbage pickups for residents who are delinquent in payments, and potentially shut off water service to those who have not paid their sewer bills. The borough was prohibited from doing the latter during the winter months because some homes may have needed water to heat their homes, but that moratorium has now expired, Burick said.
•Announced that Mayor Adam Reiter and Szklinski had met with Shenango Township Supervisor Frank Augustine to renew a discussion of a potential merger of the two municipalities.
