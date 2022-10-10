It’s a clean sweep in South New Castle Borough — none of the municipality’s governing officials were actually elected to their positions.
The last two pieces of that puzzle were placed Thursday night, when council accepted the resignation of Mayor Adam Reiter and filled a council seat left vacant last month when Greg Szklinski stepped down.
Reiter, council President Tom Nocera said, sold his home and moved out of the borough, thus disqualifying him to serve as mayor. Jeff Noble was tagged to fill the position.
Szklinki’s seat was presented to Josh McClure.
The revolving door first began spinning on Jan. 1, when the term of council president John Wilmes, who had chosen not to seek reelection, expired. His exit was followed by that of councilwoman Shirley Nocera, who left in February.
Those two were replaced by Robin Holliday and Tom Nocera, the former councilwoman’s son. They, in turn, appointed Noble and McClure on Thursday.
“I think over the last 50 years we’ve had three mayors in this borough, Adam being the most recent one,” Tom Nocera said. “He has done a phenomenal job for everything that he’s done for the borough for the last five or six years.”
The two newcomers were sworn in by Shenango Area Fire District Chief and Senior District Judge Dave Rishel, who attended only to take part in the fire district’s report to council but who agreed to the impromptu administration of the oath of office, even though he didn’t have his judicial robes.
Council also addressed the charred remains of a vacant home at 2201 Morris Street, which burned the morning of Sept. 17.
“We have an ordinance that’s an escrow ordinance that retains money off of the insurance applied to that property,” Nocera said. “We want to call the insurance company and enact that. Essentially what it does, is if insurance is paid out on that structure, the borough gets a piece of that money and we hold it until that property is cleaned up or torn down.
“So we want to reach out to the insurance company, so if there is a claim submitted, we will get some of that money to hold onto until they make that property presentable.”
Treasurer Albert Burick III noted that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that the insurance company won’t act on the claim until that investigation is cleared.
Shenango Township police and the Beaver County Crime Lab are handling the probe. Borough solicitor Lou Perrotta suggested Burick, who is also a Shenango Township supervisor, have Shenango’s police officer-in-charge, Darrin Cwynar, make sure the company is aware of the borough ordinance so that it can take the proper action once the investigation is cleared.
“We look at some of the past houses up here that have burned, and they sat that way for 10, 15 years,” Nocera said. “This (the ordinance, which was passed in May 2021) is a way to protect us from that.”
In other business, council:
Set trick-or-treat hours for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Announced new stop signs have been put up at the intersection of Tempalena Avenue and South Jefferson Street.
