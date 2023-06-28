For Earl Harrison, Wednesday seemed like just another overcast New Castle day.
“It was supposed to be sunny today,” Harrison said. “It’s not sunny.”
The 51-year-old owner of Out the Box at 102 N. Mercer St. likely did not see the sun because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, which triggered a statewide alert for unhealthy air quality.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a code red alert, meaning the air is unhealthy due to fine particulate matter from the wildfires. Smoke from the wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania’s air quality through Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday, according to the DEP. The situation is expected to then be moved to code orange, meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Lawrence County’s Air Quality Index reading hovered in the 170s and 180s on Wednesday, which is in the unhealthy zone.
On a code red air quality day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution, according to the DEP.
They should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Chad Strobel, public safety director for Lawrence County, said the 911 center did not receive any emergency calls due to what he described as Wednesday’s haze and slight smell.
“This was pretty well advertised between Facebook, the National Weather Service and the news,” Strobel said. “I think everyone was expecting it.”
He wasn’t overly concerned given the same thing happened due to the Canadian wildfires on June 7.
“We haven’t had an uptick in medical calls or issues,” Strobel said.
New Castle cross country coach Jeff Shaftic considered either canceling or moving Wednesday evening’s practice indoors.
“We’re always going to be concerned for the health and well-being of our kids,” Shaftic said.
“The air quality is something we are concerned with.”
The team, which practices three days a week in June, did indoor strength training on Wednesday morning.
Asthma sufferer Karen Sfara planned to stay inside on Wednesday, so she wasn’t too concerned.
“I’m usually not out long enough,” said the 69-year-old Neshannock retiree.
According to the DEP, air quality conditions degraded overnight Tuesday as more smoke from the wildfires pushed into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region.
