Smith reelected council president

Members of New Castle city council unanimously reelected council president Tom Smith on Thursday to continue to serve in that post.
"I want to thank my colleagues," Smith said. "I appreciate the unanimous support. I think we've worked really well as a team."
Councilman Tim Fulkerson nominated Smith and congratulated him during council comments.
"Keep up the good work, Tom," he said. "I'm looking forward to another good year with you and my fellow colleagues on council."
Smith's other colleagues also congratulated him during their comments.
"I do hope and look forward to working with the mayor and finding common ground," Smith said. "I always say that and I hope it becomes reality."
Smith was voted council president during the council's first meeting last January, replacing William Panella, who did not seek another term on the council. Although he joined the council in 2018, Smith also served an 18-month term from 2012-2013 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy.
In other news:
•The council authorized an application for an Act 47 grant totaling $175,000. The money would fund an economic development specialist for the city's Citywide Development Corporation for $50,000 a year for three years. Also, $25,000 would be allocated to hire a consultant to conduct a study to bring manufactures into downtown.
•Two expenditures for the fire department — $2,409 for the repair of the bucket truck and $1,858.54 for an emergency repair of a fire truck — were approved.
