Smith reelected council president

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.