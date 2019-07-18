Smith hopes to challenge Kelly for Congress seat

His passion to make a difference has given Daniel Smith Jr. the courage to take the step from constituent to candidate — twice.
Smith, 43, of Adams Township, Butler County, this week announced his intention to unseat U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly in the 16th Congressional District next year.
Meeting with local residents yesterday morning at The Confluence in downtown New Castle, the Democrat spoke of his plans, his life and his political experience as he tours the five-county district made up of Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Lawrence counties and parts of Butler County.
Smith entered politics last year when he took on Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalf in a race to represent the 12th District. Smith lost in a close race that saw him winning Metcalf’s home precinct.
Kelly, a five-term congressman from Butler County, last year triumphed over Democrat Ron DiNicola of Erie. Smith said he does not yet know if DiNicola will run again or indeed how many candidates may enter the race but said he is running, “Because I’ve had enough of the same old stuff. I’m not especially happy with Congress now but I believe I can work with them and I can provide a voice for the everyday people.”
Smith said he’s identified issues including healthcare, jobs and education as concerns of the people of his district.
This could mean voting with the president and Republican congressmen, “if what they propose benefits my district. If not, I’ll vote no be they Democrat or Republican. If elected I will represent everyone from Butler to Erie and won’t play party politics.”
Although Healthcare For All and eliminating college debt are trendy topics, Smith said, he does not yet know who will pay the bill.
“But I say let’s build on what we have,” he said. “The Affordable Care Act is not 100 percent, but it’s a place to start.”
Raised in Zelienople, Smith said he is familiar with western Pennsylvania and New Castle, which he called a Democrat stronghold.
“People need a voice,” he said. “I find that if people have no seat at the table chances are they have no menu either. We don’t need infighting. We need a common message.”
Smith was also open about his personal life.
“We can flip the seat,” he said, inviting those present to “vote in a historic campaign and elect the first gay congressman in Pennsylvania history.”
Smith said he is not campaigning on that issue but will not allow opponents to make it an issue to use against him. He also noted that his mother served time in federal prison convicted on fraud charges, That, he said, taught him about the prison system, adding that his mother is “rehabilitated mentally, physically and spiritually.” He also noted that he is pro-choice and a gun owner but said he is not confrontational.
“If any of those issues are too much for someone, I thank them for their time and move on,” he said.
Employed as a senior manager in the Bank of New York-Mellon in downtown Pittsburgh, Smith noted that he officially began his campaign in Erie on Tuesday, but has been raising funds since June.
He said he is proud of his life experiences and dedicated to his family, being with the same partner for 15 years.
“This is my passion,” he said, adding, “I’ll swear allegiance to my country and my district and do what is best for both.”
