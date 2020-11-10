Squabbles over spending, hiring and the state of the city continued between New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and city council at Tuesday's caucus meeting.
"I feel at this point in time with the condition of the city that we are, you are making managerial decisions that are not prudent for the community," council president Tom Smith said to Frye. "I do not believe that we are actually attacking the issues that we have properly."
Frye asked if Smith was referring to the $181,000 saved in the code enforcement department.
"At what expense?" Smith asked. Frye replied that there was none.
Council members have been vocal this year about the numerous complaints they receive about the lack of code enforcement around the city. Frye said over the last 24 hours, he's seen improvements while driving around the city. The optics around some of Frye's recent hires, Smith said, sends the wrong message to the public.
Robert Lyles, former head of Frye's transition team, was recently hired as a part-time secretary for $17,000 annually. Frye said he sees things in the city are getting done. Smith told Frye to "have at it," but in January, it would be council's turn to take "a bite of the apple."
The budgetary process allows the mayor to disperse the budget as he sees fit, but it must be approved by the council every year. allowing the members to move money around as they see fit.
Smith mentioned earlier in the meeting he was tired of arguing "over stupid minutia."
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile sparked the discussion by referencing a conversation she had with assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller about amending the fiscal procedure ordinance to add the line “the Mayor shall include a provision within the proposed budget for a Council Contingency Fund, which shall be a separate line item and which may be expended in parts or in sum at the discretion of council by a majority vote once adopted."
Gavrile explained the conversation stemmed from an instance earlier this year.
In March, the council voted to move $48,279.56 — the salary of an unfilled assistant public works director position — into its contingency fund. The city's solicitors then supplied a legal opinion to Frye saying the transfer couldn't take place by council because line items can't be moved around unless there are insufficient funds to pay items from an already allocated budget account. The request to move line items is to come from the chief financial officer, the solicitors continued, and not council. The money was not transferred into the contingency fund as a result.
"(I've had that) stuck in my claw for 10 months now," Gavrile said.
Gavrile noted that money was then used to give public works director Brian Heichel and community and economic development coordinator Shawn Anderson stipends. Anderson received an additional $19,974 for “additional duties” and Heichel received an additional $6,000 for “additional duties." Anderson's stipend, however, was recently lowered due to staff turnover and hiring.
