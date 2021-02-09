New Castle city council president Tom Smith blasted the city Tuesday for its lack of ability to comply with the state's Sunshine Act in recent months after learning the public didn't have access to its live virtual public meetings.
"I cannot believe someone has not contacted the Open Records Office and turned the City of New Castle in by now," he said. "We gotta do better."
Since March 26, city council primarily hosts virtual Zoom meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, city residents were never given an opportunity to watch the meeting live as it occurred. On occasion — primarily in April, May and June — city officials posted an archived video of the meeting online in the days following. Although not posted on the city's website, a vast majority of the meetings have been recorded.
According to the OOR, under the COVID-19 statues, "agencies must provide advance notice of all remote meetings including date, time, technology and how the public can participate. Such notice must be posted on the agency’s website, in a newspaper of general circulation, or both." Agencies must also provide an avenue for the public to comment.
Smith apologized to city residents, saying he may be "a little dense" as he wondered why there hadn't been any public comments. However, the city's website has a form for residents to submit comments after the city's planning commission came under fire in April when it potentially violated the Sunshine Act by restricting public access and public comment.
At the time, city solicitor Ted Saad said “I don’t believe that this was anything intentional," and attributed the errors to the complications of virtually hosting public meetings during the pandemic. “Things fell through the cracks on this, for sure.”
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile also agreed the council has been in violation of the Sunshine Act.
"This is, as far as I'm concerned, this is violating me as a duly elected person," she said.
Mayor Chris Frye indicated he would upload videos of past meetings to the city's website and would also attempt to live stream meetings after running into some trouble previously.
Smith believes the shortfalls need to be corrected immediately in order for the public to able to participate in their local government.
One solution, he proposed, would be to open city hall for meetings and allow some of the public to attend within the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Frye, however, rejected the plan until proper security updates are implemented and precautions are put into place.
"This is just shameful," Frye said. "This is not what the public wants."
