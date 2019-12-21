Small progress has been made to deal with vacant buildings

A study funded by the city three years ago set a plan for marketing vacant and underutilized properties.
But since the recommendations were released in an executive summary report, there has been limited marketing and only a few have been repurposed, city officials say.
The report was drafted by Urban Design Ventures of Homestead, Pennsylvania, throughout 2015 and presented in late 2016.
The city’s goals, according to the report, were to assemble parcels for redevelopment, to reduce vacant blighted properties, to increase code compliance and to organize community and resources to address obstacles.
City community development coordinator Tammy Gibson said she uses the report to inform potential buyers about properties in the city that are available.
“Truly, I use it as a reference point,” Gibson said.
According to the report, “Part of the (city’s Act 47) recovery plan was to prepare a strategy for the redevelopment of vacant or underutilized commercial, industrial and brownfield sites in the city.”
“Some of them have been sold,” Gibson said. “A lot of them have changed hands.”
Ventures’ report, which Gibson said needs to be updated, lists 78 properties within the city limits that have the potential to be redeveloped. Of those 78, Ventures identified 13 “priority sites.”
Gibson said the city is aware of the high priority properties, which she said are the Day’s Inn and Shenango China.
The inn has been vacant since the early 2000s, and Shenango China has been partially vacant since the early 1990s.
Some of the 13 properties Ventures identified include the Central Building, Cascade Galleria, the former Post Office and the former Figley Meats building.
Three of the properties have sold for redevelopment purposes — the Central Building, the former Penn Power building and the former Jefferson Court Motel.
The Central Building was purchased by DON Services in January 2019. DON plans to open a drug rehabilitation facility on the property called DON Recovery.
The former Penn Power building was purchased by ServaxNet LLC of El Paso, Texas, in October 2019. The company will open a data center.
Jefferson Court was purchased in January 2018 by Robert Taft. He planned to covert the former motel into a storage facility.
Three of the buildings have been demolished — the Figley Meats building, the former Fisher Brother Dry Goods Building and the Cooper-Butler Building.
The Figley Meats building was razed in April 2018. The building had partially collapsed previously in November 2017.
The former Fisher Brothers Dry Goods Building was demolished in May 2017. Bricks had begun falling off the more 100-year-old building creating a hazard, and forcing the adjacent streets to close for about a month.
This past September, New Castle City Council approved a contract with Eric Reighert to demolish the Cooper-Butler building for $54,000. The demolition began in October.
Another priority site listed in the report was the former First Merit Bank building. The demolition on that building will begin next year.
Along with the highlighted properties, Ventures presented a five-page marketing strategy.
At the time of the report, the city intended “to market the sites to local bankers, businesses, developers and Realtors.”
The report gave such recommendations such as creating a more business-friendly environment, reaching out to local banks to form a cooperative agreement for funding and community involvement to make the properties “attractive to outside investors.”
“We don’t have anybody out there actively marketing those (vacant) properties,” Gibson said. “Most of them are marketing themselves through a Realtor.”
Council hired Ventures in late January 2015. It was the lower of two bids.
Ventures was paid $36,200 for the report. Half was paid through a grant from The Keystone Community Grant and the other half, which totaled $18,100, was paid out of the city’s general funds.
The grant came in at $30,000, and the remaining grant and the city’s match funds were used for a downtown parking study.
The form suggested a “Single Point of Contact (SPOC),” or a city staff person to be a direct contact for developers and investors interested in redeveloping properties within the city.
Gibson said there used to be an economic development employee in the city from 2013 until 2016, but city council removed the job from the 2017 budget.
Since the marketing consultant’s job was eliminated, Gibson said she and the mayor have done “their best to help” buyers interested in New Castle.
At the time of the presentation, Councilman Tim Fulkerson wanted the city to simultaneously seek state funding to demolish buildings and to get properties ready for economic development.
Proposals estimated the time frame for the study to be 14 months, but, at the time of the hiring, city solicitor Jason Medure said he expected the study to be completed in eight months.
It took Ventures 19 months to present the findings to council in September 2016.
