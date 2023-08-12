In December 2021, Jeff Feola helped organize the first Hometown Holiday Market at the former Towne Mall.
The event, which featured vendors and activities, was meant to bring new life and foot traffic into the former mall where he spent countless hours growing up.
Little did he realize that the event would leave a bigger impact than he imagined, as some of the vendors who attended were so impressed with the space — now known as the Cascade Galleria — they decided to become the first new tenants in years. Now, five small businesses have opened there in the last five years. They credit Feola with changing the perception.
“We really breathed new life into the place,” Feola said.
Feola, the vice president of the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation board, said when he returned to New Castle from working on Broadway there was hardly anything inside the mall other than the U.S. Post Office and Town Mall Pizza.
Despite changing trends to online shopping, he thought there were still businesses that could thrive there.
“What it can be is a hub. It can be a hub for small businesses, a diverse lineup,” Feola said. “It can be something new. Our town needs something like that.”
Bones ‘n’ Stones was the first small business to move into the Galleria in nearly two decades in June 2022.
It is actually a combination of two small businesses, Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats, owned by JoAnna Stoner, which offers different natural puppy treats, and Kat’s Treasure Tree, owned by Katrina Durant, which offers “metaphysical” items such as wire-wrapped crystal jewelry.
“I came down for the first Holiday Market that Jeff Feola put together and it was the coolest thing to see, the mall filled with vendors and people shopping and some life back into town,” Stoner said.
Stoner said she spoke to the Galleria’s owner, Mark Hutton, and decided to move into the Galleria.
Swogger Lane, owned by Jeff and Gayle Smith, opened in August 2022. It is comprised of an art and photo gallery from Jeff Smith and other artists, clothing alteration work and memory bears by Gayle Smith and a gift shop with items from other local vendors.
The business will be celebrating its first anniversary with a three-day indoor vendor and craft sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17-19.
Game Changer, an after-school youth mentoring program for grades six through 12, owned by Laura Colvin, relocated into the Galleria in September 2022. Locke & Key Boutique, owned by Deanna Ayers, opened in October 2022. The store largely offers women’s and children’s clothing, with a limited selection of men’s clothing and other vendors that utilize the space.
Ayers said she also attended the first Holiday Market, and was looking for a place to set up shop after selling exclusively online and as a vendor for a year and a half.
Repurposed by Nuova Vita, owned by Tammy Casalandra, opened in April. It is a combination of an art store that sells repurposed décor and other artwork, as well as an open art studio that teaches individual and group classes for both children and adults.
Casalandra said she had attended events at the Galleria as a vendor beforehand.
Finally, Solaris Books, owned by Kattie Savage, opened in June, and is a used book store with different genres of books for sale, with Savage hoping to get newer copies of books for sale in the future.
Feola said with the success of the Hometown Holiday Market, he helped to organize markets in the spring and fall and the Growers & Makers Market in the summer.
“If you want to bring life downtown, you have to bring lives downtown,” Feola said.
In recent months, the new business owners have formed the Cascade Galleria Small Business Association, with Feola stating the association has “taken the baton” from him and has planned additional events, such as concerts, a recent food truck festival, a fashion show and more planned in the future.
“We get along well. We seem to work together and do what we can to feed off each other. It’s a good group of people,” Ayers said. “We hold meetings, plan upcoming events or discuss what we can do to make things better.”
Added Savage: “They’re really nice people. They’re really good and they’re trying their best to make the mall up and running.”
All the business owners said the Galleria has been slowly improving, but said they want to further push out the message there is new life in the mall to check out.
“We’re hoping to get more exposure down here, let people know that there are stores, more coming, more spaces that have potential for a store,” Ayers said. “We’ve been discussing signage for out front and different things that we’re doing ourselves in here, sprucing it up, making it look like there is life in here.”
Added Stoner: “I think collaborating with other small businesses is one of my favorite things to do.”
One of these indoor improvements was getting the fountain up and running again, which Feola said was an iconic and nostalgic piece of the town’s history.
Robert Chambers, who has been the manager of Town Mall Pizza for 15 years, said he likes to see new businesses, particularly women-led businesses, move into the Galleria and the new life it has brought the space.
The mall is also home to the Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication, AWP (Area Wide Protective), the Lawrence County Assistance Office and the New Castle Dialysis Center – American Rental Associates. Family Dollar, Adagio Health and Beer 4 Less also operate out of the plaza property.
