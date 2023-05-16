The Shapiro Administration will hold a small business resource fair Wednesday in Darlington Township for small businesses, farmers and residents to receive the resources to recover from the impacts of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The resource fair will be open from noon to 5 p.m. at the township building at 3590 Darlington Road.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Small Business Ombudsman’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will be joined by local partners to connect residents and small businesses with information on grant and loan opportunities and other state resources.
“We want to help the residents of this community get their lives back to what they were before the Norfolk Southern train derailment,” said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “This resource fair demonstrates the Shapiro Administration’s continued commitment to the people affected by the derailment. From environmental sampling, to health screenings, and – now – small business assistance, the Commonwealth is standing behind Beaver and Lawrence counties.”
“The Shapiro Administration has been a united front in directly addressing the concerns of Pennsylvanians whose lives and businesses were upended when the train derailed,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We are working together diligently to provide and verify the test results they need to restore their families’ and customers’ confidence in the safety of food grown and produced in the region, to connect Pennsylvanians with the resources they need, and to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs.”
The small business resource fair is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.