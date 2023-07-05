A Slippery Rock Township man is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for a reported incident in North Beaver Township.
State police charged Daniel Warren Frey, 43, with punching a man in the face around 10 p.m. July 1 at a residence on Sunnyside Road, causing the man to fall and hit his head on the concrete floor.
The man was unconscious and bleeding from the head, and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
