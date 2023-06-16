Slippery Rock Township officials hope to have the township’s honor roll moved before Veterans Day.
The honor roll is four granite walls listing local military veterans who have served in wars or conflicts since World War I.
Supervisor George Johnson said the honor roll sits on private property at the site of the former Princeton School. Johnson is hoping the wall will be moved by Veterans Day in November. The owner is looking to sell the property and have it removed.
During Monday’s meeting, the supervisors agreed to allocate up to $12,000 to transfer it to the municipal building at 4334 Route 422.
Johnson said there have been some donations from the township’s honor roll committee, which is looking to add more names and make it bigger when it’s moved. Members are also needed for upkeep as well. A committee was formed in the 1990s, but few remain.
The township office can be reached at (724) 924-2482.
