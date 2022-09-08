A Slippery Rock Township family of five, including a substitute teacher and three children who attend the Laurel School District, lost their home Thursday when it was ravaged by fire.
Slippery Rock Township fire Chief Charles Peak said a pet dog and cat perished in the blaze. Two other cats were unaccounted for and are believed to have escaped.
The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at the back of the one-story house at 691 Houk Road, Slippery Rock Township, while the mother, Michella Miller, was substitute teaching and the children were in school. The father, Phlllip Miller, was at home when the fire started and called 911.
No people were injured, according to Peak.
He said firefighters had difficulty getting to the fire inside the structure because there were security bars on all of its window.
“That was something new to us on a home,” he said.
“The house was a total loss,” Peak said, adding that the family had no homeowners insurance.
The house was more than 70 years old.
Members of the Shenango Area Fire District were first on scene, according to its fire chief, David Rishel.
“The entire back of the structure was on fire when we arrived,” he said. “We were able to knock the fire down. For as much fire as was in the place, we did a great job in stopping it. There was a lot of heat, smoke and water damage and there was heavy fire on the back rear bedroom where it originated.”
Rishel said that although the house is uninhabitable, there might be some items inside that the family could salvage.
The volunteer departments of Taylor, Scott and Hickory townships, Ellwood City Borough and Portersville in Butler County also provided mutual aid to Slippery Rock Township’s department.
The firefighters were at the scene for about 2 ½ hours, Peak said.
Laurel School District superintendent Len Rich said that the three children — Vanessa, a senior; Alexander, a 9th grader, and Logan, a 4th grader — were not told about the fire until the end of the school day.
“Their mother wanted them to go about their normal day,” he said, adding that the school will be there for them Friday or whenever they go back to school, and counselors will be available.
“We’re also exploring some fundraising options,” Rich said.
High school principal Mark Frengel said the student council is meeting Friday and will collect money for the family before the Laurel football game Friday night. The school also will plan other fundraising activities for them in the future, he said.
