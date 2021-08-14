From staff reports
Slippery Rock University is mandating the usage of face masks inside all campus buildings this fall, the school president said in a letter Thursday.
President William J. Behre made the announcement this week because Butler and Allegheny counties are both considered high transmission areas. The face covering requirement applies to all students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, inside all university buildings, including riders of the Happy Bus. Exceptions include students in their residence hall rooms, people working alone in enclosed spaces like private offices or labs, people eating or drinking in dining halls or restaurants and people unable to wear facial coverings due to medical conditions.
Students requiring an accommodation from wearing a face covering due to a disability should contact the Office of Disability Services at (724) 738-4877. Faculty or staff should contact the Human Resources Office at (724) 738-2016
The school is also asking students and employees to upload their proof of vaccination.
“Right now, the single greatest determinant of risk from COVID-19 is an individual’s vaccination status,” Behre said. “We need good data in order to make informed decisions. In the absence of data, we must assume people are unvaccinated. Right now, because we lack good vaccination data and have no reliable campus infection data because students are away, we must act using the only data we have: community infection data.”
The school is also hosting vaccinatinon clinics for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19 and 22 at the Mass Testing Center in the University Union, 103 Central Loop. SRU has partnered with Giant Eagle Pharmacy to provide the vaccines and participants will have the choice of shots produced by one of the three major pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.