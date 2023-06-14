Slippery Rock Township Supervisor Leo "Sonny" Proch passed away Saturday at the age of 72.
Proch, who was the board vice-chairman, was in the second year of his second six-year term as supervisor.
He was also an active member of the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue Team.
Supervisor Chairman Jack Armagost said there was never a dull moment with Proch, and that he, Proch and Supervisor George Johnson were a good team together.
Armagost added Proch loved his family and and was very active in donating to different charitable causes in the area.
"The most generous person I ever met in my life," Armagost said.
Lawrence County Treasurer Richard Rapone said Proch was a good friend to him, having met him over 20 years ago, and was a good and kind soul to everyone he met.
"He was a good friend. He was a loyal friend," Rapone said. "Loyalty was very important to him."
Rapone said Proch had a great sense of humor, while also treating everyone he met with kindness.
He said Proch truly loved serving the community, personifying public service.
Rapone said every year, whenever he does his annual tax outreach services to different municipalities, Proch would often join him in meeting and interacting with the public in the township.
"He was dear to so many people. He was beloved by so many in the community," Rapone said. "Sonny will be so deeply missed, but his beautiful life and memory will forever be etched in my heart."
Armagost said the township vacancy board will look to appoint a township resident to Proch's seat in the future.
