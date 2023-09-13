The project to remodel the Sheetz in Slippery Rock Township is underway.
Township Supervisor George Johnson said the existing store at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388 closed Sunday, and demolition work started.
The store is set to be rebuilt as a 6,123-square-foot building. The design of the exterior and interior will be similar to the store located on Route 18 at Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township. This store will reopen on Feb. 15.
Supervisors agreed to transfer the existing liquor license for the store to the new building once it is open.
In other township news, Johnson said the township is exploring the possibility of creating a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for the township's honor roll to help secure more funding from businesses.
The honor roll is four granite walls listing local military veterans who have served in wars or conflicts since World War I.
It sits on the property of the former Princeton School, with the township looking to move it to the township municipal building. Johnson said the honor roll committee is still looking for members.
Supervisors agreed to allocate $17,000 to the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department to repave its parking lot, which will cost around $41,000.
This week, tar and chipping work will be done on the following roads: Copper Road, Blind Lane, Shaffer Road from Center Church Road to Mill Bridge Road, McConnell's Mill Road from Mill Bridge Road to Mount Hope Furnace Road and Dutch Ridge Road.
