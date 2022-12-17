For years, Slippery Rock Township residents who live near the Kennedy Mill Bridge on Frew Mill Road have been dealing with partying and other illegal activity.
This ranges from disturbances and underage drinking to drug use and fights.
Several residents attended the December township supervisors’ meeting to express their concerns, with one person providing more than 60 physical pages comprised of social media posts “promoting” the area as a party spot.
Bill Adams owns the private land that runs a quarter of a mile running downstream from the bridge, where all the activity takes place.
Adams said the problem has been going on for years.
Adams said over the years, there has been constant partying with alcohol and drug use, loud noises and disturbances, vandalism, littering, fights and one incident where a shooting nearly happened. Supervisor George Johnson said there have been drownings in the area over the years. In addition to the residents, a representative from the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department and state police attended the meeting.
State police were called to the area 130 to 140 times over the last couple years, while in 2014 alone, the fire department responded to four drownings in the area.
Adams said it started off with teenagers and young adults simply hanging out along the river, before eventually things took a turn for the worst.
“We’d have to call state police every weekend,” Adams said. “It’s out of control. It’s dangerous down there. As property owners, we can’t stop them.”
While Adams feels most of the people who go to the area are not bad people at heart, there are too many bad incidents, with cars blocking traffic along the road, making it difficult and near impossible for people to driving.
Adams and neighbors attempted to post no trespassing signs with the blessing of the supervisors, but those were quickly taken down or vandalized.
“The vandalism got worse and worse and worse,” Adams said.
Adams said PennDOT put up barriers along the road, but didn’t extend it to both sides, leaving areas for people to park and congregate.
During this past summer, from June to October, there was a solution in place — a group of large boulders.
Johnson and Adams said this solved the vast majority of the problems.
However, PennDOT removed the boulders because they were a hazard.
Now, the township and residents are asking PennDOT to put 60 to 100 feet of extra guardrails for the area to connect to existing guardrails and curtail the illegal activity.
PennDOT has denied that request in the past.
“Everybody parks down there and causes havoc. It’s out of control,” Johnson said. “It’s a safety problem for our emergency personnel.”
Adams said by PennDOT extending the barriers, all of the parking problems would be removed.
“It’s a very important issue,” Adams said. “It would save other people’s lives. It would be a real community service for everyone.”
Adams said the offices of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) and state Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) have been informed of the matter and will be speaking to PennDOT about the matter.
Johnson said while the supervisors are all in favor of the barriers, their hands are tied and cannot do anything because it is a state road.
