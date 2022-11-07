Slippery Rock Township officials are searching for residents interested in serving on the committee for the municipality’s Honor Roll.
The Honor Roll is four granite walls listing local military veterans who have served in wars or conflicts since World War I.
Supervisor George Johnson said the Honor Roll currently sits on private property at the site of the former Princeton School with the owner looking to sell the property and have it removed if possible. The supervisors passed a motion to move the Honor Roll to the township municipal building.
While working on the logistics of moving the walls, Johnson said a fundraising committee is needed for its upkeep and maintenance. A committee was formed in the 1990s, but few remain.
The township office can be reached at (724) 924-2482.
In other business, Johnson said the supervisors in October ordered a low rating "weight” study on Rose Point Bridge along the Rose Point area of Old Route 422 crossing the Slippery Rock Creek.
Johnson said the bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic for over 20 years, but had to be fenced off for all foot traffic after an inspection determined a low-rating study was needed.
The study will determine if the bridge is safe for foot traffic or will have to remain shut down.
